Millie Bobby Brown spoke out about being sexualized by the media in a 16th birthday post on Instagram

caption Millie Bobby Brown shared a video montage of a series of critical news headlines. source Millie Bobby Brown/YouTube/Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown condemned the media for the way she’s been sexualized in an Instagram post she shared on her 16th birthday.

The “Stranger Things” actress shared a video montage on Instagram on Wednesday, which featured news headlines criticizing her appearance, along with videos of her growing up in the public eye.

“There are moments I get frustrated from the inaccuracy, inappropriate comments, sexualization, and unnecessary insults that ultimately have resulted in pain and insecurity for me,” she wrote in a caption.

Brown said she hopes the video “informs you on the things that go on behind the scenes of the headlines and flashing lights.”

“I feel like change needs to happen for not only this generation but the next.

“Our world needs kindness and support in order for us children to grow and succeed.”

Her Instagram post included a video montage that began with critical headlines including: “When did Millie Bobby Brown go through the change??? (Menopause),” and “Millie Bobby Brown CRITICIZED for Adult Style!”

The video then showed a series of clips of Brown during various media appearances, being swarmed by the paparazzi, and personal family footage of her growing up.

She fittingly accompanied the video with Justin Bieber’s newly released song “Changes.”

But the actress, who shot to fame when she was cast in “Stranger Things” at just 13-years-old, said towards the end of the caption that despite all the setbacks and criticism – she won’t ever be defeated.

caption Brown was just 13 when she was cast as Eleven in the Netflix show “Stranger Things.” source Netflix

“I’ll continue doing what I love and spreading the message in order to make change,” she said.

Brown concluded the caption by saying she hopes: “this video informs you on the things that go on behind the scenes of the headlines and flashing lights.”

“Don’t worry I’ll always find a way to smile, leggo 16,” she wrote.

The end of the montage video sees Brown surrounded by family and friends as she blows out candles on her birthday cake.

It’s not the first time the British actress has publicly denounced criticism regarding her appearance.

Back in January 2019 – when Brown was 14 – she shut down trolls who told her to “act your age for once” and “enjoy being a kid” after she posted photos of herself wearing a tight, snakeskin-printed dress and black heels.

“ik [I know] everyone on my last pic wants me to ‘act my age’ but quite frankly its my instagram and if I choose to post that picture and you don’t like it… scroll past it,” she responded in an Instagram story.

