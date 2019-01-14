Millie Bobby Brown expertly shut down critics telling her to ‘act your age’ after the 14-year-old posed for a photo wearing a snakeskin dress and heels

caption Millie Bobby Brown was recently appointed as UNICEF’s youngest ever Goodwill Ambassador at the UN Headquarters. source Luiz Rampelotto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown recently posted two photos of herself wearing a tight, snakeskin-printed dress and black heels.

The 14-year-old actress was inundated with commenters who criticized the outfit, telling her to “act your age for once” and “enjoy being a kid.”

“ik [I know] everyone on my last pic wants me to ‘act my age’ but quite frankly its my instagram and if I choose to post that picture and you don’t like it… scroll past it,” the “Stranger Things” star replied in a since-deleted Instagram story.

Millie Bobby Brown recently shut down online critics who told her to “act your age for once” after she posed for photos wearing a glamorous outfit.

“ik [I know] everyone on my last pic wants me to ‘act my age’ but quite frankly its my instagram and if I choose to post that picture and you don’t like it… scroll past it,” she wrote in a since-deleted Instagram story, adding a smiling emoji with its tongue sticking out.

caption Brown deleted this photo shortly after posting it to her story. source @milliebobbybrown/Instagram

The post in question includes two photos of Brown stunting in a tight, snakeskin-printed dress and black heels.

Many commenters took it upon themselves to police Brown’s outfit and give unsolicited advice, telling the “Stranger Things” star to “act your age for once” and “enjoy being a kid.”

“Isn’t she like 13 why is she tryna look like a grown woman?” one person wrote.

“Your 2 young to dress that old,” another comment reads.

Others, however, leaped to Brown’s defense and complimented her look.

“A fourteen year old boy can post shirtless pictures but when a fourteen year old girl wears a pencil dress she needs to act her age. These double standards and expectations make me sick,” one person wrote.

“Imagine being so insecure about yourself that you have to go over to a child celebrity on the internet and tell her to ‘act her age’ lmao,” another wrote.

also why are people telling millie bobby brown to act her age when she literally is but you keep looking at her like a grown adult? she can't even pose in a calf length dress without people dragging her ???? — shane (@lowqualityloser) January 12, 2019

Brown’s ex-boyfriend, Vine star Jacob Sartorius, claims the most liked comment on the post, which simply reads, “Stunning,” with a black heart.

