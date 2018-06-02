What a $1 million home looks like in 25 major American cities

- source
- Image from Trulia listing
- Million-dollar listings have become commonplace in the US real estate market.
- But when you compare the cost-per-square-foot for million-dollar listings across the country, you’ll find very different results.
- In Tampa, Florida, $1 million will fetch more than 5,000 square feet, while the same priced home in New York City buys less than 900 square feet.
Million-dollar listings once heralded true luxury for Americans who could afford it, but now more than 4% of all homes across the 100 largest US metros are worth at least $1 million.
Still, how much space seven figures will buy in different parts of the country ranges drastically. A million dollars could fetch buyers as little as 846 square feet in New York City and as much as 5,392 in Tampa, Florida.
That’s according to our friends at Trulia, who rounded listings in the $1 million range for the 25 largest metros in the US by population to find out how home sizes compare.
Below, check out what a million-dollar listing looks like around the US, ordered from lowest to highest cost per square foot.
Tampa, Florida
- Image from Trulia listing
Listing price: $999,000
Square feet: 5,392
Price per square foot: $185
Newark, New Jersey
- Image from Trulia listing
Listing price: $979,000
Square feet: 4,885
Price per square foot: $200
Baltimore, Maryland
- Image from Trulia listing
Listing price: $989,900
Square feet: 4,570
Price per square foot: $217
St. Louis, Missouri
- Image from Trulia listing
Listing price: $995,000
Square feet: 4,439
Price per square foot: $224
Riverside, California
- Image from Trulia listing
Listing price: $979,999
Square feet: 4,078
Price per square foot: $240
Phoenix, Arizona
- Image from Trulia listing
Listing price: $1,075,000
Square feet: 4,161
Price per square foot: $258
Fort Worth, Texas
- Image from Trulia listing
Listing price: $990,000
Square feet: 3,808
Price per square foot: $260
Houston, Texas
- Image from Trulia listing
Listing price: $999,900
Square feet: 3,688
Price per square foot: $271
Orlando, Florida
- Image from Trulia listing
Listing price: $949,900
Square feet: 3,439
Price per square foot: $276
Detroit, Michigan
- Image from Trulia listing
Listing price: $1,049,900
Square feet: 3,694
Price per square foot: $284
Atlanta, Georgia
- Image from Trulia listing
Listing price: $995,000
Square feet: 3,400
Price per square foot: $293
Anaheim, California
- Image from Trulia listing
Listing price: $995,000
Square feet: 3,043
Price per square foot: $327
Charlotte, North Carolina
- Image from Trulia listing
Listing price: $995,000
Square feet: 2,826
Price per square foot: $352
Los Angeles, California
- Image from Trulia listing
Listing price: $990,000
Square feet: 2,781
Price per square foot: $359
Seattle, Washington
- Image from Trulia listing
Listing price: $1,050,000
Square feet: 2,629
Price per square foot: $399
Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Image from Trulia listing
Listing price: $999,900
Square feet: 2,208
Price per square foot: $453
Dallas, Texas
- Image from Trulia listing
Listing price: $1,000,000
Square feet: 2,190
Price per square foot: $457
Chicago, Illinois
- Image from Trulia listing
Listing price: $999,900
Square feet: 2,037
Price per square foot: $491
Denver, Colorado
- Image from Trulia listing
Listing price: $1,000,000
Square feet: 1,952
Price per square foot: $512
Suffolk County, New York
- Image from Trulia listing
Listing price: $995,000
Square feet: 1,360
Price per square foot: $732
Miami, Florida
- Image from Trulia listing
Listing price: $999,000
Square feet: 1,253
Price per square foot: $797
Oakland, California
- Image from Trulia listing
Listing price: $995,000
Square feet: 1,248
Price per square foot: $797
Washington, DC
- Image from Trulia listing
Listing price: $999,900
Square feet: 1,200
Price per square foot: $833
San Diego, California
- Image from Trulia listing
Listing price: $999,900
Square feet: 1,194
Price per square foot: $837
New York, New York
- Image from Trulia listing
Listing price: $1,000,000
Square feet: 846
Price per square foot: $1,182