What a $1 million home looks like in 25 major American cities

By
Tanza Loudenback, Matthew Michaels, Business Insider US
-
A $1 million house in St. Louis, Missouri.

  • Million-dollar listings have become commonplace in the US real estate market.
  • But when you compare the cost-per-square-foot for million-dollar listings across the country, you’ll find very different results.
  • In Tampa, Florida, $1 million will fetch more than 5,000 square feet, while the same priced home in New York City buys less than 900 square feet.

Million-dollar listings once heralded true luxury for Americans who could afford it, but now more than 4% of all homes across the 100 largest US metros are worth at least $1 million.

Still, how much space seven figures will buy in different parts of the country ranges drastically. A million dollars could fetch buyers as little as 846 square feet in New York City and as much as 5,392 in Tampa, Florida.

That’s according to our friends at Trulia, who rounded listings in the $1 million range for the 25 largest metros in the US by population to find out how home sizes compare.

Below, check out what a million-dollar listing looks like around the US, ordered from lowest to highest cost per square foot.

Tampa, Florida

Listing price: $999,000

Square feet: 5,392

Price per square foot: $185

Newark, New Jersey

Listing price: $979,000

Square feet: 4,885

Price per square foot: $200

Baltimore, Maryland

Listing price: $989,900

Square feet: 4,570

Price per square foot: $217

St. Louis, Missouri

Listing price: $995,000

Square feet: 4,439

Price per square foot: $224

Riverside, California

Listing price: $979,999

Square feet: 4,078

Price per square foot: $240

Phoenix, Arizona

Listing price: $1,075,000

Square feet: 4,161

Price per square foot: $258

Fort Worth, Texas

Listing price: $990,000

Square feet: 3,808

Price per square foot: $260

Houston, Texas

Listing price: $999,900

Square feet: 3,688

Price per square foot: $271

Orlando, Florida

Listing price: $949,900

Square feet: 3,439

Price per square foot: $276

Detroit, Michigan

Listing price: $1,049,900

Square feet: 3,694

Price per square foot: $284

Atlanta, Georgia

Listing price: $995,000

Square feet: 3,400

Price per square foot: $293

Anaheim, California

Listing price: $995,000

Square feet: 3,043

Price per square foot: $327

Charlotte, North Carolina

Listing price: $995,000

Square feet: 2,826

Price per square foot: $352

Los Angeles, California

Listing price: $990,000

Square feet: 2,781

Price per square foot: $359

Seattle, Washington

Listing price: $1,050,000

Square feet: 2,629

Price per square foot: $399

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Listing price: $999,900

Square feet: 2,208

Price per square foot: $453

Dallas, Texas

Listing price: $1,000,000

Square feet: 2,190

Price per square foot: $457

Chicago, Illinois

Listing price: $999,900

Square feet: 2,037

Price per square foot: $491

Denver, Colorado

Listing price: $1,000,000

Square feet: 1,952

Price per square foot: $512

Suffolk County, New York

Listing price: $995,000

Square feet: 1,360

Price per square foot: $732

Miami, Florida

Listing price: $999,000

Square feet: 1,253

Price per square foot: $797

Oakland, California

Listing price: $995,000

Square feet: 1,248

Price per square foot: $797

Washington, DC

Listing price: $999,900

Square feet: 1,200

Price per square foot: $833

San Diego, California

Listing price: $999,900

Square feet: 1,194

Price per square foot: $837

New York, New York

Listing price: $1,000,000

Square feet: 846

Price per square foot: $1,182