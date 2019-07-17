The most common mistake millionaires make when dating is picking up their date in a Ferrari, according to elite matchmakers

caption Millionaires shouldn’t lead with their money on dates. source lechatnoir/Getty Images

One of the most common mistakes millionaires make on dates is showing up in a fancy car, elite matchmakers told Business Insider as part of the monthlong series, “Dating Like a Millionaire.”

Picking up a date in a Ferrari is emblematic of a larger problem: Millionaires tend to flaunt their wealth on dates.

Millionaires should avoid talking about – or showing off – their assets and their money on a date, according to matchmakers.

Many millionaires make the same mistake when they show up for a date.

In Business Insider’s monthlong series, “Dating Like a Millionaire,” six elite matchmakers divulged some of the biggest mistakes their high-net-worth clients make. The matchmakers work with clients locally and globally, from royals and celebrities to entrepreneurs and CEOs, who have net worths ranging from the low millions into the billions.

All of them said that millionaires make the mistake of leading with their money. In fact, several of the matchmakers gave the same exact example of wealth-flaunting: Millionaires tend to pick up their dates in fancy cars.

As Janis Spindel of Janis Spindel Serious Matchmaking Inc. in New York City, where client fees run from $25,000 to $1,000,000, told Business Insider: “They don’t want women after their money and to fall in love for the wrong reason … so then why would you send your driver to pick her up in a brand new Bentley?”

Amy Andersen of the San Francisco-based Linx Dating, whose rates range from $35,000 to $500,000, had similar thoughts. Showing up for a date in a Ferrari was the first example she provided on the topic of millionaire dating mistakes.

She calls this habit “peacocking,” or overdoing it early in the relationship, which “not only might come off [as] arrogant but also does not highlight some of their more important personal qualities,” she told Business Insider. “It might also very well attract exactly the wrong kind of people.”

Other turn-offs? Talking about career success, their net worth, how many shares they have vested in their company, or anything involving material possessions – like the plane they’re buying or leasing, or the car they’re having custom-made, Andersen said.

Millionaires also shouldn’t brag about their houses, Spindel said, adding that she tells clients to never talk about money in any form.

But regardless of this advice, April Davis of New York City-based Luma Search told Business Insider that millionaires inevitably end up talking about their assets.

“It always comes off like they’re bragging in some manner,” she said. “It’s best to keep the conversation about ideas and try to get the other person to talk about themselves. Most people like talking about themselves.”