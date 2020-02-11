10 millionaires and billionaires who shop at Target, Costco, and other bargain-lover favorites

caption Britney Spears shopped at Target 80 times in 2018. source Philip Ramey Photography, LLC / Contributor

Millionaires are a frugal bunch.

It’s partly why they have so much money. Frugality – a commitment to saving, spending less, and sticking to a budget – is a key factor in building wealth, Sarah Stanley Fallaw, director of research for the Affluent Market Institute, says in her book “The Next Millionaire Next Door: Enduring Strategies for Building Wealth.”

That means ditching high-end retailers for big-box and discount stores. Several millionaires have been spotted doing just that, from shopping at Target to browsing the aisles of Walmart.

Britney Spears in particular is a huge fan of Target – she shopped there 80 times in 2018, according to court documents. Meanwhile, the royal family has been photographed shopping at TK Maxx (the UK’s version of TJ Maxx). Even billionaires like Mark Zuckerberg and Kylie Jenner have been seen at Costco.

Here are 10 millionaires and billionaires that shop just like the everyday person. We limited this list to those whose net worth estimations were available.

Rihanna was once spotted browsing the aisles of a Walmart in British Columbia.

source Gotham/Getty Images

Estimated net worth: $600 million

She reportedly stopped in while on tour.

Britney Spears is also a Walmart fan. She shopped there In 2018, but not as frequently as she shopped at Target — 80 times, to be exact.

source David Aguilera/Getty Images

Estimated net worth: $59 million

Spears’ conservatorship requires documentation of all her financial records. Documents from 2019 revealed she spent over $400,000 on living expenses in 2018, including $66,000 on household items. She also shopped at Home Depot, according to the documents.

Michelle Obama was photographed shopping at a Target in Alexandria, Virginia, several years ago.

Estimated net worth: $40 million (shared with Barack Obama)

Former President Barack Obama has previously said of his wife that the “one thing she loves to do is shop at Target.”

Beyoncé, too, can’t get enough of Target. The Internet went wild when she was seen in an LA Target in 2019.

source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Estimated net worth: $400 million

Twitter documented her walking down a baby aisle in an orange jumpsuit and shades. She was previously spotted shopping at the retailer twice in 2017 with Blue Ivy and her mother.

Jessica Alba has been spotted at both Target and Costco. She could be doing research, as her Honest Company sells products through the former.

source Philip Ramey/Corbis via Getty Images

Estimated net worth: $340 million

Alba posted a Target selfie to her Instagram story in 2018. “I am personally a huge fan of Target,” she said in an interview with Target. “It’s a one-stop shop for everything!

While at Costco years prior, she reportedly bought a TV and some water.

Mark Zuckerberg was recently spotted perusing the TV selection at Costco.

source Drew Angerer/Staff

Estimated net worth: $78.9 billion

TMZ reported that he and wife Priscilla Chan were shopping at a Costco in Mountain View, California.

Mitt Romney once went into a California Costco wearing a baseball cap and sunglasses, but the incognito look didn’t stop him from being spotted.

caption Mitt Romney. source George Frey/Getty Images

Estimated net worth: $230 million

His shopping cart was filled with paper towels, pancake mix, bottled water, V8 juice, and wrapping paper, according to bystanders.

And Kylie Jenner was previously photographed at a Los Angeles Costco with sister Khloe Kardashian.

source Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Estimated net worth: $1 billion

While this was in 2014, before Jenner became a billionaire, she was already earning millions through her clothing line with sister Kendall and appearances on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

The love for Costco appears to run in the family. In an interview with Bravo TV, mother Kris Jenner called herself a “bulk girl,” adding that Costco is her favorite place to stock up.

And the royals love TJ Maxx, known as TK Maxx in the UK. Prince Harry was seen browsing for deals at the off-price retailer.

Estimated net worth: $25 million

In 2013, he was photographed stepping out of a TK Maxx store with a shopping bag while wearing a hoodie and a hat.

And his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, has also been spotted hunting for bargains at the retailer.

source Eddie Mulholland – Pool/Getty Images

Estimated net worth: $10 million

Kate Middleton’s favorite shop in the UK is TK Maxx, a source told Us Weekly in 2011. “She loves to shop for bargains, mixing and matching high street clothes and designer. She has a great eye for that.”