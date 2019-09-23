Milo drinks in Malaysia will now come with paper straws instead of plastic

- Nestle Malaysia
Goodbye, bendy green straw.
From December, beloved childhood favorite Milo will sell its 125ml packet drinks with paper straws instead of plastic, in a bid to be environmentally friendly.
This will save some 40 million plastic straws from being thrown away, Nestle Malaysia said on Friday (Sept 20).
It claims to be the country’s first company to sell packet drinks with paper straws.
Nestle’s business executive officer Ng Su Yen said that the new straws will be made of a high-quality paper that does not pose safety risks to consumers.
Nestle added that it plans to eliminate over 160 million more plastic straws a year by switching to paper straws for all its milo UHT products in the future.
This is part of the company’s move to make all its packaging recyclable or reusable by 2025, it added.
Nestle Malaysia CEO Juan Aranols said that mitigating climate change was a priority for the company.
Read also:
-
Milo sent a truckload full of the chocolatey drink to a pregnant Malaysian woman whose in-laws chased down a Milo truck to satisfy her cravings
-
We pit the Joseph Schooling-endorsed Milo Gao Siew Dai against Nathan Hartono’s Milo Peng – and the winner is clear
-
Digi and Nestle Malaysia among world’s 100 most inclusive companies: D&I Index