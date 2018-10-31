Dressed as Christine Blasey Ford, Milo Yiannopoulos railed against the #MeToo movement and said political correctness has ruined Halloween

Milo Yiannopoulos railed against the #MeToo movement and the political correctness of Halloween during a livestreamed speech on Wednesday.

The former Breitbart senior editor was invited to speak about the politics of Halloween by Professor Michael Rectenwald.

When the event was put off, Yiannopoulos decided to broadcast it live from his YouTube account.

Yiannopoulos’ argument was that liberals are ruining Halloween with their political correctness.

“Political correctness, which we thought we’d beaten in the 1990s, is back from the dead, and it’s been more difficult to kill than Nosferatu himself.

caption At one point during the speech, Yiannopoulos took a swig of some top-shelf gin. source YouTube/MILO

“Halloween has been stripped of all traces of irreverence on college campuses. Now the issue isn’t ‘is it funny, is it scary, is it spooky?’ But, ‘is it appropriate?'”

“Whether a costume is a case of ‘cultural appropriation’ and whether a get-up or a party theme insults or threatens to ‘erase’ members of marginalized or oppressed identity groups, is now the purpose of Halloween policing,” he said.

Yiannopoulos also digs into the theme of his own costume, calling Christine Blasey Ford “everything that’s wrong with women.”

“She’s the #MeToo movement personified, in the sense that we don’t really know anything about what happened 34, 35 years ago, yet the female half of this country was ready to throw a man’s life away, and that of his female wife and female children, on the basis of unsubstantiated allegations. Now that really is a story for 3 a.m. on Halloween.

Yiannopoulos went on to say that he “feels for the boys of Western culture, who are going to live their entire lives in fear of upsetting the wrong woman.”

“We had a sizeable portion of the country recently who appeared to be persuaded that an alleged drunken teenage fumble was enough to cause a woman decades of depression, anxiety and mental instability, marital breakdown, lifelong psychic trauma and we’re not supposed to make fun of that?

caption Yiannopoulos later changed out of his costume to answer some questions. source YouTube/MILO

“Daphne de Maurier never imagined something so awful, a world where literally nothing is real and everything is lies, fake news if you like…But that is the world we are living in and that’s the world the left created,” he said.

Yiannopoulos first gained notoriety working for Breitbart News, but was forced to resign from the far-right outlet in 2017 when a video surfaced of him appearing to defend pedophilia.

He also lost his deal with Simon & Schuster to publish the book, “Dangerous,” but ultimately published it himself.

Business Insider reached out to Ford’s representatives for comment, but did not immediately receive a response on Wednesday evening.