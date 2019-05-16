A Milwaukee radio station is banning Drake’s music during the NBA playoffs in hopes of breaking his notorious curse

caption Drake attend the Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia Game 5 of the NBA playoffs at Scotiabank Arena. source Rick Madonik/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Milwaukee’s WXSS-FM (103.7) is banning Drake from its playlists during the NBA Eastern Conference Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the rapper’s beloved Toronto Raptors.

Drake pledging support for athletic teams has meant bad news for athletes in the past, and even prompted people to call it a “curse.”

The artist is well aware of the so-called curse, and has even donned his team’s opponents’ gear in hopes of scoring a win.

When the Raptors played the Philadelphia 76ers earlier in this year’s NBA playoffs, the rapper donned 76ers gear in Game 7 – and Toronto ended up winning.

A Milwaukee radio station is banning Drake’s music from its airwaves during the NBA playoffs in hopes of avoiding the rapper’s notorious so-called curse.

The NBA Eastern Conference Finals kicked off on Wednesday, with the Milwaukee Bucks beating the Toronto Raptors in Game 1.

Toronto-native Drake has long supported the Raptors, though during this year’s NBA finals he has trolled the team’s opponents by wearing their gear instead in hopes of pushing his so-called curse away from his team.

The Raptors have never won an NBA Championship, and receiving support from Drake has previously meant bad news for athletes.

Among those who have faced Drake’s so-called curse are the University of Kentucky men’s basketball team, which hasn’t won a national title since the rapper pledged his support; Conor McGregor, who lost a UFC fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018 after being pictured with the rapper; and Paris Saint-Germain, a French soccer club that lost a championship match after Drake took a photo with player Take Layvin Kurzawa.

When Drake’s beloved Raptors played the Philadelphia 76ers earlier in this year’s NBA playoffs, the rapper donned 76ers gear in Game 7 – Toronto ended up winning and advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Drake actually wore 76ers shorts to reverse the curse on Raptors in Game 7. ???????? (????: IG/champagnepapi) pic.twitter.com/5BgPSg1Dnr — theScore (@theScore) May 13, 2019

Now that Toronto is facing the Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals, Milwaukee’s WXSS-FM (103.7), is taking no chances.

The station, better known as Kiss FM, announced a “break from Drake” in a Twitter video, saying DJs deleted his hit song “In My Feelings” from a morning playlist.

MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT: Until the @Bucks beat the @Raptors – we are hereby taking a break from ALL #DRAKE music. We love us some Drake, but right now – we love the #Bucks more! #BreakFromDrake #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/kRAZQnGOWo — 103.7 KISS-FM (@1037KISSFM) May 14, 2019

“Drake is from Toronto,” a DJ from the station said. “Drake is a big smack talker on the basketball court. I say until the series is over, we take a break from playing Drake. No more Drake until the series is done.”

All 25 tracks from Drake’s 2018 album, “Scorpion” appeared on the Billboard’s Hot 100 list. Seven of them hit the Top 10.

The Bucks won Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday 108-100. Game 2 is scheduled for Friday night.