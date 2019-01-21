MIMS and Ashfield Healthcare Communications Join Forces in Strategic Alliance

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 21 January 2019 – MIMS, Asia’s largest multi-channel provider of drug information, medical communications, events management and marketing services, and Ashfield Healthcare Communications, are pleased to announce the creation of a new global alliance.

Ashfield Healthcare Communications, part of UDG Healthcare plc, provides global solutions for clients, adding value by connecting insight, intelligence, and expertise to flawlessly execute powerful, multichannel communication solutions. Ashfield Healthcare Communications has a global network of 1,300 employees collaborating with more than 100 pharma, biotech, device and nutraceutical companies.

For over 50 years, MIMS has been a trusted medical knowledge source dedicated to empowering healthcare professionals. MIMS’ diverse expertise from data-driven marketing and events management to scientific strategy and digital medication safety solutions. Today MIMS is present in 16 markets across Asia Pacific with approximately two million healthcare professional subscribing to its drug and resource portal, digital and print publications, the only one of its kind in the region.

In light of an increasing trend amongst pharmaceutical companies to conduct launches, scientific meetings and marketing programs across multiple territories, Ashfield Healthcare Communications and MIMS recognised the need for, and value of, establishing a non-holding company approach to their current and future client relationships, complementing each other’s geographic reach and ultimately providing streamlined agility in the delivery of their healthcare communications capabilities.

The synergy between MIMS and Ashfield is the ability to take the compliance-based local knowledge within these countries and execute global programs at the local level. Both are capable of producing heavy-duty, highly scientific healthcare communications, which will now reach across Asia, US, and Europe.

Ashfield Healthcare Communications President Doug Burcin said: “I am delighted with the creation of this strategic partnership. Ashfield Healthcare Communications operate in the US, Japan, and Europe and now with MIMS we are able to extend our services throughout Asia Pacific. Together, our alliance expands global and local delivery for Ashfield clients to an additional 16 APAC countries and provides unprecedented expertise and cross-collaboration of healthcare communications by both parties.”

Victor Wright, Chief Client Officer of pharma marketing for MIMS, said: “The partnership with Ashfield will form the largest and most comprehensive high-science medical communications network globally. The collaboration will provide us both with additional expertise and territories, opening up fantastic opportunities to deliver the best for our international pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical devices clients.”

For more information on Ashfield Healthcare Communications, visit www.ashfieldhealthcare.com and for MIMS, visit http://corporate.mims.com or www.mimsmc.com for medical communications services.

NOTES TO EDITOR

About MIMS

MIMS is Asia’s largest multi-channel provider of drug information, medical communications, events management and marketing services. Established in 1963, our work empowers healthcare professionals to improve patient outcomes by facilitating knowledge exchange and better decision-making. Today, MIMS is present in 16 countries across Asia Pacific with approximately two million healthcare professional subscribers to our drug & resource portal, digital and print publications.

MIMS has offices in the following markets:

Singapore (headquarters), Australia, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Japan, Korea; Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand, UAE, Vietnam

Visit http://corporate.mims.com to learn more, and www.mimsmc.com for medical communications services.

About Ashfield Healthcare Communications

Ashfield Healthcare Communications, part of UDG Healthcare plc, provides global solutions for clients, adding value through unique insights and tailored scientifically rigorous, multichannel, healthcare communications offerings. Its mission is to improve lives by helping healthcare professionals and patients get the medicines, knowledge, and support they need. Ashfield Healthcare Communications’ multichannel and specialist agencies include ACUMED, Ashfield Digital & Creative, Ashfield Healthcare Communications K.K., BlueMomentum, Cambridge BioMarketing, CircleScience, Cirrus Communications, Clinical Bridges, CodonMedical, Create NYC, FireKite, Galliard, Gardiner-Caldwell Communications, GeoMed, iMed Comms, Infusion, MicroMass, Nyxeon, Pegasus, Physicians World Europe, QXV Comms, Scientific Connexions, Seren Communications, StemScientific, Watermeadow Medical, and Zoetic Science.





For more information, please go to www.ashfieldhealthcarecommunications.com.

About Ashfield

Ashfield, part of UDG Healthcare plc, is a global leader in commercialisation services for the healthcare industry. We partner with our clients across Advisory, Healthcare Communications, Commercial, Patient Solutions and Medical Affairs to build creative, scalable and tailored health solutions that are executed flawlessly, to deliver positive outcomes for patients and add value to your business. With 7,000 employees, the company operates in 25 countries, delivering services in more than 50 countries across Europe, North America, South America and Asia. It works with more than 250 businesses, including all of the world’s top 25 pharmaceutical companies.

Its mission is to partner with its clients, helping to improve lives by ensuring healthcare professionals and patients get the medicines, knowledge and support they need.

Ashfield provides contract sales teams, customer service reps, medical science liaison officers, remote detailing, nurse educators, medical information, healthcare communications, market access, market research, training, live and virtual events, digital, creative, pharmacovigilance, audit and advisory services.

For more information, go to www.ashfieldhealthcare.com.