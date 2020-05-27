MIMS COVID-19 webcast draws record turnout

Online meeting sees the participation of 3,600 healthcare professionals from across Asia Pacific













SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 27 May 2020 – The MIMS Group conducted an online symposium for Asian primary care physicians (PCPs) titled “COVID-19: What it means to your clinic” on Friday, 8 May 2020, at 19:00 GMT+8.





The inaugural webcast of MIMS’s COVID Conversations Series, the event saw more than 3,600 general practitioners and family doctors log-in from 26 countries, with doctors from the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Indonesia comprising the majority of participants.





The webcast featured Professor Ivan Hung, Clinical Professor and Chief of Infectious Diseases, Department of Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, as keynote presenter; and Dr. Helmy Haja Mydin, head of The Lung Centre, Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, as discussant. MIMS’s Dr. Awi Curameng served as the webcast moderator.

The online symposium was aimed at translating the fast-evolving science of COVID-19 patient care into practical clinical pearls for the Asian PCP and providing insights on how clinicians can prepare for the next outbreak. Topics discussed included novel coronavirus transmission, clinical presentations, high-risk populations, COVID-19 diagnosis, general management principles, specific treatments, recommended infection control practices, and the outlook on vaccines.

The MIMS COVID Conversations Series is part of MIMS’s focused effort to provide essential COVID-19 content to the healthcare professional community across Asia Pacific.





About MIMS





MIMS Group, a subsidiary of SMS Co. Ltd. (TYO 2175), has been offering diverse expertise for over 50 years in 17 countries and markets in Asia, Oceania and the Middle East with a focus on providing marketing support services to pharmaceutical companies, clinical decision support tools integrated with healthcare institutions as well as knowledge services to empower healthcare professionals in their daily operations. MIMS marketing platform services spread across 10 countries and markets mainly in South East Asia and have over 2.5 million healthcare professionals registered on our online platform (www.mims.com), with drug directory services, medical communications, as well as media platform businesses.

MIMS has offices in the following countries & markets:

Singapore (Headquarters), Australia, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Ireland, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam.

For more information, please visit http://corporate.mims.com