MIMS Receives Three Awards from the Media Publishers Association Singapore

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – December 20, 2018 – MIMS, a leading multichannel provider of drug information, medical communications and technology solutions in Asia Pacific, is pleased to announce that it celebrated three wins at the Media Publishers Association Awards in Singapore on 8th November 2018.









Gracing the awards night were (from left) MPF Business Director for Singapore Josephine Cheong, Peggy Tio (3rd from left), MIMS CMO Sherlynn Tan, MIMS Doctor Regional Managing Editor Elvira Manzano, and MPF Vice President for Hong Kong Karen Lo.





Overall MIMS celebrated three wins. MIMS Doctor celebrated two wins — gold and bronze, respectively for the Front Cover of the Year (Trade), for its July 2018 and February 2018 issues. MIMS Doctor designer Peggy Tio clinched the “Designer of the Year” award.





The awards ceremony was attended by over 35 publishing companies and 180 industry stakeholders. A panel of six judges hand-picked the winners. Now on its 12th year, MPAS Awards recognizes local publications and individuals for their remarkable contribution in pushing for relevant content, interesting campaigns and embracing innovation in the media industry.





“This has been a unique opportunity for MIMS, particularly for MIMS Doctor, to punch above its weight and lock our position as one of the most trusted sources of healthcare information in Asia,” said MIMS CEO Yasunobu Sakai. “We are thankful for the awards and we draw strength from the recognition as we continuously reinvent ourselves and work towards an engaging, cohesive, and progressive community of doctors, patients, and healthcare partners.”

About MIMS Group





Established in 1963, MIMS is a multichannel provider of drug information, medical education and digital solutions connecting healthcare communities. Our work empowers healthcare communities to improve patient outcomes by facilitating knowledge exchange and better decision-making. Today, MIMS is present in 13 countries (including Taiwan) across Asia Pacific region with approximately two million healthcare professional subscribers to its drug & resource portal, digital and print publications.