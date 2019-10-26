I used a $16 ‘Thinking Egg’ for mindfulness, and it worked better than I expected

source Ellen Cranley/Insider

Previously, I reported on a $16 “Thinking Egg” advertised on Amazon as a solution to stress and anxiety.

I wanted to try it for myself, to see if it could help me balance the stress of a typical 20-something living in New York City.

I started out skeptical, but over the course of a week with the egg, I discovered the benefits that a physical reminder of my wellness goals could bring to my daily routine.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more.

I previously reported on a $16 “Thinking Egg” made by Vancouver-based design firm Orijin Design Company. The egg, which is sold on Amazon, was advertised next to a blurb that said it is “ergonomically designed as a useful reminder to help bring ease and mindfulness to the present moment.”

I was skeptical but intrigued, as the photos seemed simple compared to the tall mindfulness goal it strived to deliver. People have apparently found the egg to be a compelling addition to their everyday lives, with its initial Kickstarter campaign drawing over $140,000 from more than 4,400 backers. I wanted to test it out myself.

In the age of widespread burnout and anxiety that has customers flocking to skincare and crystals, I decided to see just how much an “egg” could change me over the course of a stressful week of work and moving apartments.

I found the listing for the egg amid several emotional ups and downs, and despite my initial skepticism, buying the egg seemed like a no-brainer.

source Screenshot via YouTube

When I first wrote about the egg, I was fresh off a weekend that included trudging around in New York City’s record-breaking summer heat, covering two mass shootings, and having dinner with a recent ex that ended in me crying over a veggie burger.

In the midst of that emotional rollercoaster on top of typical daily frustrations, I was skeptical that what appeared to be a small marble in a variety of earthy materials could center me in such a tumultuous time, but I understood the appeal.

The Mayo Clinic defines mindfulness as “the act of focusing on your breath flow and being intensely aware of what you’re sensing and feeling at every moment, without interpretation or judgment.” This open focus sounded like bliss compared to the breakneck pace I felt I was currently processing my thoughts and feelings, so I decided to set a new goal of adding a daily dose of mindfulness to my life.

Four of the egg’s five reviews at the time of my initial article were positive and remarked on the egg’s high-quality feel. However, one review contributed to my own skepticism, saying that the only thing the egg reminded the buyer “of is that I spent $16 on a @#@$@ metal pebble.”

Humor aside, I related to a video ad that is displayed on the egg’s Amazon listing, in which Orijin Design Company’s Founder Oscar Bonilla said he found himself overwhelmed with daily tasks and wanted something that would “remind me to just slow down: to wake up, to actually be present and aware of what I was doing.”

This sounds like an ideal, but vague, picture of what everyone who might be frustrated and overwhelmed wants. For $16, I figured the egg was worth a shot if it might boost my focus and sense of self every day. If worse comes to worse, it would make an aesthetically pleasing addition to my desk.

The egg is available in four designs, which allow for the customer to decide what claimed effects might be the most beneficial.

source Amazon

The description of the brass egg says its power comes from its material, as brass “has been said to have healing properties to boost the immune system while also increasing melatonin (sleep and wakefulness).”

In addition to brass, the company’s website has eggs available in different materials that it writes are said to lend certain benefits to those it comes in contact with.

“Lava Stone,” is listed possibly helping “strengthen, stabilize, and dissipate anger.” “Howlite,” is supposed to “alleviate anxiety and stress while also promoting strength and self-discipline,” and “Pine Wood,” which the site claims “has been used medicinally for thousands of years… [and] helps with emotional stability and concentration.”

It’s worth noting that the site doesn’t prescribe the materials as cures for symptoms, but more like known associations that might boost someone’s experience around the egg.

Researchers have found that holding objects, like crystals, with natural materials don’t have a noticeable effect, and in one study, even people given placebo objects made of glass or artificial materials reported feeling various effects, thus putting the power “in the eye of the beholder.”

The egg immediately delivered on being “extremely portable,” while making a noticeable addition to what I kept on me every day.

source Ellen Cranley/Insider

I went with the brass egg, which had a nice weight without being bothersome when I slipped it in my pocket, as I saw in the ad.

I found having a physical reminder of my wellness aspirations to carry with me at home, at work, and out and about, helped me feel more focused.

source Ellen Cranley/Insider

Instead of mindlessly flicking open my phone while I was on the train, waiting for an elevator, or taking a beat in between writing, I made a habit of holding the egg while trying to calm and organize my thoughts.

On top of activities like running and yoga that were my usual stress outlets, having a physical tether without something taking up my visual field let me “zoom out” on my thoughts to consider what I was feeling, trying to get done, wanted out of my day, and why what I was doing at that moment was important.

As much as the man holding the egg on a train and smiling in the egg’s advertisement video made me laugh when I first found it, I now understood how someone could take comfort in the small object.

I realized just how much I appreciated the egg when real life took over and I briefly lost it.

source Screenshot via YouTube

In the midst of a hurried two-day move in which I ferried everything I own to a new apartment two miles across Brooklyn by way of several Ubers and one very overwhelmed friend who has a truck, my brass egg was gone.

By this point, the egg had fully become part of my wallet-keys-phone essential pocket items I checked for when I left the house, and I was disappointed when it was nowhere to be found. I went into panic mode about my interrupted timeline as I sifted through my hastily packed bags and boxes.

I later found it at the bottom of my purse, but not before I ordered a replacement in Howlite, which I was drawn to once I remembered it’s the same material as Victoria Beckham’s go-to crystal.

When a co-worker who tried holding the egg declared I wasn’t experiencing mindfulness, but just placebo, I dove into finding the possible ways this could be manipulating, or enhancing, my experience.

caption My coworker’s hand, unimpressed with the egg she deemed “placebo.” source Ellen Cranley/Insider

Though this might sound negative, but a placebo effect, or a change in a person’s symptoms without direct medical treatment, is a major player in many wellness methods as it can alleviate some surface-level symptoms and feelings. In the age of chic wellness trends like carrying around crystals and skincare for self-healing, I wanted to get a better sense of how the marketing, appearance, and process of buying a product can affect how much I was getting out of my wellness experiment.

Matthew Burke, a neurologist who is completing his fellowship at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center at Harvard Medical School and focuses on placebo, told me that the effect includes several “internal and external factors,” including my expectations, how I was experiencing the product, and where it came from.

Even though breaking these factors down can make the placebo effect sound like an artificial feeling, Burke said that what was previously considered a “nuisance” to scientists has been found to have a biological effect on people using a specific treatment or product.

“The state that we call placebo really does change brain networks, and those networks might be really important for a given symptom that the patient is experiencing, whether it is pain or anxiety or insomnia,” Burke said. “What was once thought of as a nuisance could in certain contexts be thought of as a potentially meaningful therapy that changes the brain in a way that helps improve their symptoms.”

Burke added that placebo wasn’t strong enough to seriously address conditions like depression or contagious illnesses, and those should be professionally treated.

I translated this into my own experience as remembering how I first noticed the company’s chic site and marketing materials for selling the eggs before eventually developing a sense of calm in the times when I felt the egg in my pocket or panic when I remembered I had forgotten it at home.

While I found value in the egg, I would recommend finding a method for mindfulness that’s right for you.

Despite my having invested in two eggs that I kept and continued to use, the “Thinking Egg” is not the only product, or object, out there that could add a dose of mindfulness to everyday life.

Though the mention of mindfulness used to only call to mind hardcore yogis or eccentric tech CEOs, meditation apps and classes are becoming common and promote breathing and mental techniques that can be incorporated into any daily routine.