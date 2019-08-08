Every real-life serial killer we know will appear on ‘Mindhunter’ season 2

Netflix’s serial-killer drama series “Mindhunter,” returning for a second season on August 16, is based on the true story of the FBI’s investigations into brutal murders during the late 1970s and ’80s. The first season of “Mindhunter” featured five actors playing real-life serial killers, and now season two is introducing more notorious criminals.

Based on the first trailer for the second season of “Mindhunter,” we know four of the convicted murderers which will be portrayed on the coming episodes.

First up is the serial killer who was teased (but never directly identified) throughout season one.

Dennis Rader, aka the ‘BTK Killer’

caption The BTK killer, Dennis Rader, portrayed by an actor on Netflix’s “Mindhunter.” source Netflix

Dennis Rader was an active serial killer in Kansas for close to 30 years, killing 10 total people from 1974 to 1991 before his arrest and conviction in 2005.

During the first season of “Mindhunter,” Rader was never identified but instead teased as a potential killer with small vignettes of him working for ADT, practicing knot-tying, and stalking houses. He mailed letters to the police in the years before his arrest. The signature on the letters was “BTK,” which stood for “bind, torture, kill.”

In the trailer for “Mindhunter” season two, we see a figure wearing a mask. Later the same mask is shown in a box, buried in the ground.

This is yet another reference to the real details of Rader’s murders.

In the above real-life photo, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office captain Sam Houston is holding up a mask during Rader’s sentencing hearing in 2005. According to the Associated Press, it was found with the body of a woman Rader had killed in 1991. Rader reportedly wore this mask “for his own bondage fantasies” and then photographed his victim wearing it, too.

Rader is now 73 and serving 10 consecutive life sentence in El Dorado Correctional Facility in Kansas.

David Berkowitz, aka ‘Son of Sam’ or the ‘.44 Caliber Killer’

caption An actor playing real-life serial killer David Berkowitz on Netflix’s “Mindhunter.” source Netlix

David Berkowitz was an active serial killer in New York City from 1976 to 1977. He killed six people and wounded seven, most using a .44 caliber revolver.

Many of the people Berkowitz targeted were young women sitting in cars around the city’s five boroughs. Berkowitz would approach the cars and fire multiple shots at the windows, killing some of his victims and leaving others injured.

Like Rader, Berkowitz left letters for the police. He was eventually tracked down, brought in for questioning, and then confessed to the shootings and plead guilty. Berkowitz was sentenced to six consecutive life sentences and is currently being held at the maximum-security prison Sullivan Correctional Facility in New York.

The Atlanta Child Murders and Wayne Williams

The “Mindhunter” season two trailer makes it clear that Holden will spend a significant amount of time in Atlanta, Georgia. The Netflix series is based on a nonfiction book by John Douglas and Mark Olshaker called “Mindhunter: Inside the FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit.”

Douglas helped investigate a series of murders in Georgia from 1979 to 1981. A man named Wayne Williams was eventually arrested and convicted for the murder of two adult men, and then subsequently blamed for the deaths and disappearances of over 22 young children.

But in his book, Douglas casts doubt on the assertion by local authorities made that Williams was responsible for every single victim in what came to be known as the Atlanta Child Murders.

“I believe the forensic and behavioral evidence points conclusively to Wayne Williams as the killer of eleven young men in Atlanta,” Douglas wrote in the “Mindhunter” book.

We’ll have to wait and see how the Netflix series chooses to adapt this real-life contention. The trailer indicates local authorities in Atlanta will be focused on investigating the Ku Klux Klan, while Holden (a stand-in character for Douglas) is insistent on investigating a black perpetrator.

Charles Manson

caption The real Charles Manson during a court appearance. source Bettmann/Contributor via Getty Images

The very end of the “Mindhunter” season two trailer shows Holden and his partner Bill Tench waiting to meet Charles Manson.

Manson was the infamous leader of the “Manson Family” – a group of people who committed a series of murders in the late ’60s and early ’70s.

The Manson murders took place just before the investigative branch of the FBI, the one which is the subject of “Mindhunter,” was formed. In the trailer, Holden specifically says Manson is the one person he wants to interview more than any other convicted criminal.

caption Charles Manson as seen in the first “Mindhunter” season two teaser. source Netflix

Actor Damon Herriman, who already played Charles Manson in the summer movie “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” plays him on season two of Netflix’s “Mindhunter.”

“Mindhunter” returns with its second season on Friday, August 16.