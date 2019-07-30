Netflix’s serial-killer drama ‘Mindhunter’ is returning with new episodes nearly 2 years after its first season — watch the new teaser here

- source
- Netflix’s drama series “Mindhunter” returns on August 16 with a second season.
- The show is based on the real-life events of federal investigators researching serial killers in the ’70s and ’80s.
- Many of the murderers featured on “Mindhunter” are real-life serial killers played by actors.
- In a new teaser trailer, we see Ed Kemper speaking with FBI agents Holden Ford and Bill Tench about a new person they are investigating.
- There is a quick look at Damon Herriman as Charles Manson, and allusions to the BTK killer and the Atlanta child murders.
- Watch the new teaser below.
