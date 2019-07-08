Mindy Kaling shared a bikini photo on Instagram to let people know ‘you don’t have to be a size 0’ to wear one

- Mindy Kaling shared poolside bikini photos on Instagram on Friday.
Mindy Kaling did a poolside photo shoot in her bikini on Friday, and she used the caption to send a body-positive message to her followers.
“IDK who needs to hear this but … WEAR A BIKINI IF YOU WANT TO WEAR A BIKINI,” Kaling wrote in the caption. “You don’t have to be a size 0.”
IDK who needs to hear this but… ???? WEAR A BIKINI IF YOU WANT TO WEAR A BIKINI. You don’t have to be a size 0. Swipe for my storytime and have a great summer ❤️ (edited to say: this accidentally sounds like an ad but it’s not- but I mean, if you want to buy ANY high waisted bikini and wear it, tag a pic so I can comment)!
The first photo shows a side-by-side of Kaling in two different high-waisted bikinis. She also included a video explaining that her time on the beaches of Hawaii inspired the post.
“What I was struck about Hawaii is that everybody wears a bikini,” she said. “It does not matter what you’re body type is, you rock a bikini, because you’re in Hawaii! There’s so much body positivity there that I, who was always really shy about my body, would wear bikinis.”
She goes on to say that she prefers “high-bottom” bikinis, and tells her followers to send their own photos if they feel inspired.
“It’s summertime, so I thought it’d be fun to do a little fashion shoot where I wear some high-bottom bikinis, because I feel that is more flattering for my figure and slightly more modest,” she said.
People are loving the message so far, with one commenter writing, “Thank you for showing us that a summer goddess doesn’t have to be a toothpick.” The photo even caught the attention of Kim Kardashian West, who called it “Beautiful!”
Kaling isn’t the only celebrity to share body-positive bikini photos this year, as singer Bebe Rexha previously shared a similar message back in May.
I probably should of photoshopped my stomach and made it look flat. I probably should of photoshopped my legs to make them look thinner. I probably should of made myself look taller and Smoothed my legs. But I didn’t. Society can really fuck with you. Here is what a real woman looks like on Instagram without photoshop.
“Here is what a real woman looks like on Instagram without photoshop,” she wrote.
