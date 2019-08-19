‘Minecraft,’ one of the biggest video games in the world, is getting a massive graphics overhaul — here’s what it looks like

source Nvidia/Minecraft

Microsoft announced on Monday that it’s adding Nvidia’s RTX “ray tracing” technology to “Minecraft,” one of the most popular video games in the world.

Ray tracing enhances video games graphics by enhancing the lighting to look more realistic than conventional video game lighting. It essentially simulates the path of light traveling from a light source, resulting in better lighting, reflections, and shadows.

Nvidia’s ray tracing is only coming to PC so far. It wouldn’t be surprising if “Minecraft” on “Project Scarlett” – Microsoft’s next generation of Xbox console – also gets ray tracing, but it wouldn’t be enabled by Nvidia, as Project Scarlett runs on AMD hardware.

Nvidia’s ray tracing technology is designed to make games look better by simulating the path of light travelling from a light source in a game, like a light bulb, fire, or the sun, more accurately than conventional video game lighting. The result is more realistic lighting, reflections, and shadows in a video game.

The announcement only relates to the PC version “Minecraft,” since Nvidia’s ray tracing technology is only available on Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics cards designed for PC. “Minecraft” creative director Saxs Persson said that even “Minecraft” modifications, or “mods” – an important aspect for the game’s community – will support Nvidia’s ray tracing.

Microsoft and “Minecraft’s” studio, Mojang, haven’t changed much in the last few years. The addition of ray tracing marks one of the biggest updates to Minecraft’s graphics to date.

With that said, the graphical update comes at a cost that’s not typically associated with “Minecraft.” “Minecraft’s” popularity can partly be attributed to its playability on almost any computer – the game’s power requirements are so low that the game can typically run on a laptop that costs $350, as well as on mobile devices and the current-generation Xbox One. To experience “Minecraft” with Nvidia’s ray tracing on PC, players would need to buy an Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics card, which starts at around $350 on its own.

Microsoft’s next generation of Xbox console – known as “Project Scarlett” – will have ray tracing technology, and it wouldn’t be surprising if “Minecraft” on Project Scarlett will have ray tracing, too. With that said, it would likely be AMD that enables ray tracing for the Xbox Project Scarlett version of “Minecraft,” as Project Scarlett runs on AMD hardware.

Check out some examples of what “Minecraft” looks like before and after Nvidia’s ray tracing technology treatment:

Here’s a scene in “Minecraft” with RTX off, which is how the game normally looks.

source Nvidia/Microsoft

Here’s the same scene with Nvidia’s RTX on, with the ray tracing enhancements.

caption Nvidia’s RTX technology in “Minecraft” results is more atmosphere that delivers a better sense that you’re in a cave. The cave is much darker, save for the rays of light coming from above, which is closer to how the cave would look in real life. source Nvidia/Microsoft

“Minecraft” was originally released in 2011 by Mojang Studios, and it’s immediately recognizable from its blocky graphics compared to other popular video games.

source Nvidia/Microsoft

“Minecraft’s” graphics haven’t changed much in the last few years. Ray tracing marks one of biggest graphical changes to come to “Minecraft.”

source Nvidia/Microsoft

Nvidia’s ray tracing will even work with “Minecraft” mods, which plays a big role in the “Minecraft” community.

source YouTube/Nvidia GeForce

“Minecraft” doesn’t need a powerful machine to run.

source Nvidia/Microsoft

But you’d need an Nvidia “RTX” graphics card to play the game with the biggest graphics overhaul in its history.

source Nvidia/Microsoft

Nvidia RTX graphics cards on their own start at about $350. Meanwhile, “Minecraft” can typically be played on a laptop that costs $350.

caption To enjoy ray tracing on “Minecraft,” players would need to buy expensive hardware for a game that doesn’t require expensive hardware to run. source Nvidia

Check out more examples of “Minecraft” with Nvidia’s ray tracing technology in the video below.