Mini Boden has debuted Harry Potter-themed clothes for babies and kids — we only wish they came in adult sizes

source Boden

Mini Boden just stirred up some magic with this new, limited-edition collection made for mini Muggles.

If you or your child is a big Harry Potter fan, you’re going to want to check it out. The collection has clothes and accessories for babies and kids up to age 14.

I have one big complaint about the brand-new, limited-edition Harry Potter collection by Mini Boden: It doesn’t come in adult sizes! But at least our kids get to don all these whimsical clothes honoring Harry and the houses of Hogwarts.

You’ll want to snap up these pieces before they sell out (and trust me, they will). I’ve personally splurged on a few of the statement pieces for my daughter from Mini Boden’s past limited-edition Roald Dahl collection, and I was impressed by the quality of the garments. I just wish my kid didn’t grow out of them so fast.

Check out 10 of our favorite pieces that belong in your little Potterhead’s closet:

Hedwig Overalls

source Boden

These wonderfully retro overalls for girls pay homage to Harry’s owl Hedwig. They’re so stylish that they look like they could be found at some trendy boutique in Brooklyn. The overalls are made of a sturdy fabric in a “Farrah Yellow” (aka mustard). Hedwig is featured front and center in appliqué form and is accented with subtle sequins. The theming continues inside the garment with a gold print lining featuring a variety of Hogwarts pets.

Hedwig Applique T-Shirt

source Boden

Hedwig gets more love in the shape of the bright red long sleeve T-shirt with a little extra magic. This 100% cotton shirt features an embroidered Hedwig holding a 3D envelope. The envelope’s flap actually lifts up and inside you can peek the Hogwarts crest.

Hippogriff Tulle Skirt

source Boden

This twirl-worthy skirt stars Buckbeak the Hippogriff. This sky-blue skirt features various images of Buckbeak flying around the hem with a sprinkling of sequins and glittery embroidery. There’s also a band of sparkly gold glimmer around the waistband.

Hippogriff Bomber Jacket

source Boden

This bomber jacket is one of the pieces we wish came in adult sizes. This jacket – in midnight blue – features Buckbeak the Hippogriff on the front in a classic retro style. There’s also a bit of bling with the addition of sequins and glittering thread as well as a bit of sparkle on the neckline, hem, and cuffs.

Harry Potter Socks

source Boden

Yes, we are totally tempted to try to squeeze our big feet into these child-sized socks. This set includes four pair of soft cotton socks that have a variety of enchanting designs from Golden Snitches to a portrait of Hogwarts.

Hogwarts Bodysuit Four Pack

source Boden

While a baby might be a wee bit too young wear the sorting hat and be assigned a house, that shouldn’t stop you from helping the process along. This set includes four super-soft cotton bodysuits representing each of the four Hogwart houses. They come in an adorable gift bag in case you’d like to give the set as a present to Potter-loving family.

Hogwarts Printed Dress

source Boden

This whimsical soft jersey dress is a stylish way for a girl to show her love for all things Potter. The all-over print features iconic Hogwart images such as owls, crystal balls, potions, wands, and lightning bolts.

Harry Potter Knitted Sweater

source Boden

Grab a sweater just like the one that Ron’s mom made for Harry. This jumper is made of a merino wool and cotton mix and is, thankfully, machine washable. While your kid’s name may not start with an “H,” when paying tribute to the great wizard, it doesn’t really matter, does it?

Harry Potter Rugby Shirt

source Boden

It may be a rugby shirt, but you know any true Potter fan would rather be playing Quidditch. This version is a play on the classic rugby shirt but has a mix of colors, a Snitch patterned jacquard under the collar and a Hogwarts crest on the front. They’re also a bright red version that has Harry’s glasses on the front and a big lightning bolt on the back.

Harry Potter Long Pajamas

source Boden

Your little ones can have magical dreams while wearing this pajama set. These PJs come in three styles for the mini Muggles: Weasleys’ flying car, a Quidditch scene, owls bringing the breakfast post, or this set paying tribute to Harry Potter himself.