The minimum wage is set to increase in 21 states and DC in 2019 — here’s what it will be in every state

In recent years, several states have set minimum wages higher than the federal minimum of $7.25.

21 states and Washington, DC are set to increase their minimum wages in 2019, according to data from the Economic Policy Institute and Wolters Kluwer.

We took a look at what the minimum wage in each state will be in 2019, and how much that wage is increasing.

While the Federal minimum wage of $7.25 hasn’t moved in nearly a decade, several states and cities have set their own higher minimum wages, and many of those are planning increases in 2019.

Using data from the Economic Policy Institute’s Minimum Wage Tracker and an analysis of changes from information services company Wolters Kluwer, we took a look at where each state’s minimum wage will be in 2019. According to those reports, the minimum wage will increase in 21 states and Washington, DC in the next year.

Here’s what the hourly minimum wage will be in each state in 2019:

And here’s how much the hourly minimum wage is set to increase relative to the 2018 minimum wage in those states that are seeing a bump:

For most of those states, the new wage will go into effect on January 1.

In New York, the minimum wage is set to rise on December 31, 2018. In Michigan, it will increase on April 1, 2019. In Oregon and DC the chance goes into effect July 1. In Delaware, the wage floor rises on October 1.

In addition to those states, Nevada will evaluate whether to raise its minimum wage in April, according to a USA Today report on state minimum wages.