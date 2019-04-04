Minion Park and Super Nintendo World: Resorts World Sentosa announces bigger and better plans for two new theme park environments

Singapore’s biggest theme park will be expanding and introducing two new and immersive themed environments – Minion Park and Super Nintendo World. Universal Parks & Resorts

If you’re a fan of theme parks seeking out new experiences – you won’t have to look any further than your own sunny island of Singapore.

Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) announced on Wednesday (April 3) an expansion of about 50 per cent of new gross floor area, along with 164,000 sq m of new attractions, entertainment and lifestyle offerings.

The most exciting announcement is quite possibly the one made about Universal Studios Singapore.

Based on two hugely popular concepts in entertainment, the major expansion is said to be delivered in phases with new experiences opening every year from 2020 to a projected completion around 2025.

Here’s what we know about the two anticipated amusement park environments so far.

Minion Park

Inspired by Illumination’s blockbuster Despicable Me franchise that has captured the hearts of people of all ages, there’s no way you won’t be able to recognise these adorable yellow minions.

The star of Minion Park is none other than Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, an award-winning, immersive motion-simulator 3D thrill ride.

This humorous and heartwarming ride already is already located in four other Universal Studios theme parks around the world.

Other attractions, including dining areas and merchandise shops, will also be included in the Minion Park.

Minion Park will replace the current Madagascar area.

Super Nintendo World

Nintendo’s globally popular games, characters and action packed adventure thrills are coming to Singapore in the form of an immersive theme park environment as well.

“A larger than-life Nintendo adventure” is how Super Nintendo World has been described by RWS.

More details of this new environment are to be announced at a later date, but it’s safe to say that it’s never too early to start getting excited.

