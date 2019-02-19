This clever wool sweater has tiny holes in the armpits that keep sweat from building up

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

source Ministry of Supply

Ministry of Supply is a performance workwear brand that uses technology developed by MIT and NASA scientists to elevate traditional clothing staples.

The Ministry of Supply Atlas Sweater is one of my favorite styles. It has mesh ventilation zones in high-heat areas (like the armpit) and is made from a machine-washable wool blend.

the Atlas Sweater is just the right thickness to be wearable year-round.

Priced at $135, the Ministry of Supply Atlas Sweater is available in Crewneck and V-Neck styles.

Compared to generations past, the way professionals dress for work today is evolving to be more casual than ever. The days of wearing three-piece suits are long gone, but many people still struggle with finding clothes that are comfortable yet suitable for the office.

One of the most essential business casual styles is the wool sweater, but its benefits of being warm outside can quickly turn into a hot, itchy, and confining nightmare you’ll have to live with inside for the entire workday.

You might think that simply checking the weather and dressing for the season is the smartest way to avoid that conundrum, but it’s not that easy. When it’s cool outside, sweltering on a packed subway train for your commute, and freezing cold in your office, being uncomfortable is hardly avoidable. But the Ministry of Supply Atlas Sweater makes regulating your body temperature a lot simpler.

source Ministry of Supply

With the insight of MIT scientists, the performance workwear brand aimed to create a sweater that was suitable for all seasons, not just the cold season.

The Atlas sweater is made using a blend of premium-grade Australian wool (which is naturally warm, breathable, and anti-microbial), polyester for a longer garment lifespan, and Lycra for stretch. These materials, combined with a shape-retaining fit and mesh ventilation in high-heat areas, make the sweater comfortable under almost any condition, including those times you seemingly go through all of four seasons during one work day.

source Ministry of Supply

It’s been a few months since I received my Atlas sweater, but it quickly became one of my favorite styles from Ministry of Supply. Joining the ranks of Tommy John’s underwear, which I absolutely swear by, and the Adidas Boost sneakers, which are the most comfortable sneakers I’ve worn to date, the Ministry of Supply Atlas Sweater is one of the few pieces of clothing that gives me a true sense of excitement and satisfaction to put on because it’s just that comfortable.

My favorite part about the Ministry of Supply Atlas Sweater is the targeted mesh zones, which are small vents in the armpits where heat often builds up and leaves sweat marks. I really like this feature because they’re effective without making the sweater look too sporty or technical. The armpit zones are mostly hidden and the shoulder zone looks like it could be there strictly for aesthetics.

There have been plenty of times where I’ve dressed in layers that included a wool sweater because it was cold outside, but still arrived at work a little sweaty from the hustle and bustle of the commute. When I wear the Atlas Sweater, I stay dry and my temperature feels more regulated both indoors and outdoors. I also like to wear the Atlas Sweater on warmer days that wouldn’t typically call for a sweater because I know I won’t overheat outside, and I’ll stay warm in our sometimes unbearably cold office.

Read more: These are the best places to buy performance dress shirts

source Ministry of Supply

The Atlas Sweater’s ability to retain its form is another major upside. Every wool sweater I’ve owned fits great on the first wear, but after several wears, they tend to lose shape. Washing or dry cleaning your sweater can usually bring it back to a better fit, but for the sake of prolonging the life of your garment, you really don’t want to wash it every single time you wear it. The Atlas Sweater, on the other hand, retained its original shape and fit after multiple wears.

When it did come time to wash my sweater, I threw it in a normal washing machine and it came out in comparable condition to before washing it. That’s because Ministry of Supply designed the material to be smooth and resistant to piling, which can be the death of any nice wool piece. Although it is machine washable, you should keep in mind that it’s still wool – so be gentle. Per the brand’s instructions, I washed it in cold water and let it air dry. You’ll want to avoid the dryer.

At $135, the Ministry of Supply Atlas Sweater is expensive, but well worth it for most working professionals. Whether you’ve been struggling to find comfortable workwear or you’ve already got a closet full of performance clothing, the Atlas Sweater is a solid addition. The Ministry of Supply Atlas Crewneck gets my recommendation for anybody in need of a dependable, basic sweater to wear year-round in the office.