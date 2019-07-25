We tested this startup’s ultra-lightweight dress shirts during the NYC heatwave — they kept us cool and dry

source Ministry of Supply

Ministry of Supply is known for using high-tech materials that improve the comfort and performance of work clothes without giving up any style points.

In the past, we’ve been impressed with the company’s breathable, wrinkle-free, and moisture-wicking styles.

To see if their new button-ups measure up to the older versions (some of which are getting phased out), we wore the Aero Short Sleeve ($95) and women’s Juno Tailored Dress Shirt ($95) in NYC’s heatwave.

Ministry of Supply has built its reputation making work-appropriate technical clothing that doesn’t come at the expense of style.

When you mention the company’s name, you’re most likely to hear something about how the startup’s co-founder wore one of its suit while running a marathon, or maybe how it combined the brainpower of MIT scientists and NASA to help design the most comfortable dress shirt possible.

The company thinks of itself – and wants shoppers to think of it – as the everyman’s version of James Bond’s savvy, impossibly suave product guy, “Q”.

Insider Picks has tested its fair share of Ministry of Supply gear in the past – its Apollo Shirt (the one NASA had a hand in creating), which is now in its third iteration, first impressed us in 2017. Despite its $115 price tag, the Apollo made a compelling case for itself: wrinkle-free, machine-washable, and made from a material reportedly 19 times more breathable than cotton. Later, when the company expanded its women’s line, its $85 Easier Than Silk Shirt became my favorite option on the market.

Two years later, we tested out Ministry of Supply’s newest button-ups in New York City’s heatwave to see how they stacked up.

caption Available in two colors. source Ministry of Supply

At first glance, Ministry of Supply’s apparel might seem overpriced, but each time I’ve tried something, I’m reminded why the brand is well worth the cost. The Aero Short Sleeve ($95) was no exception. Just like the long sleeve version, the Aero short sleeve shirt is moisture-wicking, machine washable, and flexible for a full range of motion.

I wore the shirt in NYC’s recent heatwave and while there’s no single way to comfortably survive nearly 100-degree temperatures except for staying inside with air conditioning, it surely made being outside a lot more bearable than if I had been wearing a normal cotton shirt. Although I did sweat in the shirt, it quickly absorbed the moisture and dried right up – something that couldn’t be said about a basic cotton tee, which would probably still be soaking wet a week later considering the humidity in this city.

If you need a professional, but warm weather-friendly shirt to wear this summer, the Ministry of Supply Aero Short Sleeve is a solid option. – Amir Ismael, reporter

source Ministry of Supply

Ministry of Supply already made my favorite dress shirt with the Easier Than Silk Shirt style that it now appear to be phasing out, but this new version falls in line perfectly with everything I’ve learned to love about the company’s clothes: high performance and stylish execution. This one is just a little more fitted and shorter, so it tucks into suits better.

The Juno drapes like a sleek, figure-flattering heavy silk, but feels light and breathable to the touch – like a technical fabric that’s a little more dressy. The 10% spandex in the synthetic blend keeps it stretchy enough for cartwheels, and the polyester wicks away moisture. So, at the end of my 20-minute power-walk to and from my subway station, I don’t arrive at my destination with sweat stains.

It’s tough to wrinkle (unless you crumple it up and leave it under a pile of other clothes), and low-maintenance (you can throw it in the machine to be washed). My only complaint is that the buttons can sometimes gap a bit around the bust (for reference, I wear a size small and have a 32DD bra size), but it’s a small sacrifice. Definitely not enough to undercut its other benefits. – Mara Leighton, reporter

Bottom line

Overall, the new Ministry of Supply gear has kept everything we learned to love about its predecessors: low-maintenance care, superior breathability and stretch, and great fits. The $95 price can be hard to justify, but if you’re comfortable spending it on a dress shirt you actually like wearing, we recommend stopping here first.