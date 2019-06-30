Evangelical church leadership expelled a Minneapolis pastor and his church for accepting LGBTQ members

caption Dan Collison speaks to churchgoers at the First Covenant Church in downtown Minneapolis. source Screenshot YouTube/1stCovMpls

Evangelical Covenant Church leaders voted Friday to expel Rev Dan Collison and the First Covenant Church in downtown Minneapolis from its ranks for Collison and the church’s stance on LGBTQ acceptance.

The Guardian reported that a First Covenant Church staff member officiated an offsite same-sex wedding between two female members of the church worship band in 2014.

First Covenant’s website also posted a statement that says the church welcomes “all persons and families, including LGBTQ+” to the congregation and to serve in leadership roles, as well as “pastoral care,” which includes weddings.

Seventy-seven percent of over 1,000 delegates at the Evangelical Covenant Church annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska voted to expel the First Covenant Church and its pastor, Rev Dan Collison, from its ranks after the downtown Minneapolis congregation affirmed a policy of LGBTQ acceptance and same-sex marriage.

First Covenant Church will continue to operate in its location with Collison as lead pastor, but its credentials as an ECC church have been stripped. It is the first church within the 134-year history of the ECC to be expelled.

The official expulsion reasoning is that First Covenant and Collison violated the ECC policy of “celibacy in singleness and faithfulness in heterosexual marriage.”

“I’m not surprised. I’m saddened,” Collison told the Minneapolis Star-Tribune after the meeting on Friday. “I feel grounded in the path we have chosen. I feel grateful for the pastors and churches who stood up for us. I feel compassion to those caught in the middle.”

The First Covenant Church uploaded its response to the Evangelical Covenant Church's decision to its Facebook page on Friday.

The Guardian reported that a First Covenant staff member officiated an offsite wedding between two women in the church’s worship band in 2014. On the First Covenant website, a “Love All” graphic is displayed on the homepage, acccompanied by a policy that states “all persons and families; including LGBTQ+” are welcome to the congregation and can serve in leadership roles.

First Covenant’s policy also states that it offers “full pastoral care” to LGBTQ individuals, including spiritual counsel, baptism, funerals, and weddings “without regard for ability, race, sex, gender identity or sexual orientation.”

The ECC, which has almost 300,000 national members and 875 churches, also voted Friday to expel a retired Michigan minister, Rev Steve Armfield, for violating the same-sex marriage ban. He officiated his son’s same-sex marriage in 2017 in Minneapolis and later offficiated a lesbian wedding.