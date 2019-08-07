A Minneapolis suburb got pelted by massive, baseball-sized hail

caption Minneapolis residents took to social media to share photos of hail chunks the size of golf balls and baseballs. source YouTube/KARE 11

A Minneapolis suburb was struck by a hailstorm with colossal chunks of ice pelting down on homes and cars.

Residents took to social media to share images of the hail, which ranged from golf ball-sized to baseball-sized.

No injuries were reported and the storm lasted just minutes, The Star Tribune reported.

The hail lasted only about 10 minutes, but did enough damage to rip holes through window screens and vinyl siding of residents’ homes, according to The Star Tribune. The newspaper added that no injuries were reported.

“That’s scary-sized hail,” National Weather Service meteorologist Brent Hewett told The Star Tribune. “It doesn’t happen often.”

People took to social media with photos and videos showing how large the ice chunks were.

Though hailstorms aren’t uncommon in Minnesota, it’s rare for them to yield such massive chunks.

There have only been 36 days since 1950 when the hail pieces had diameters wider than four inches, according to The Washington Post.