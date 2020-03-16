Minnetonka has been making moccasins and slippers for over 70 years — and they just as comfortable as they look

source Minnetonka

Minnetonka, known best for their leather moccasins, have been around since 1946.

The independent, family-run business became a fashion symbol and American heritage brand shortly after.

Minnetonka shoes have earned a cult following for a rare combination of low price, longevity, high quality, and comfort.

You can find them at Minnetonka, Nordstrom, Urban Outfitters, and Zappos starting at $25.

If you hadn’t heard of Minnetonka moccasins before visiting its home state of Minnesota, you’d probably return home bewildered.

Why do these people care so much about the Vikings, a generalized civility and affability known as “Minnesota nice”, and an American heritage footwear company?

Put simply, it’s because Minnetonka’s shoes are made in the hearty, handmade way your grandfather insists shoes “simply aren’t made in” now. They’re affordable, distinctive, and, as some reviewers note, you could probably buy a pair for $50 and still own them a decade later. It also doesn’t hurt that they’re incredibly comfortable, especially as leather shoes that grow more custom-fit with every wear.

The company started as a roadside gift shop in 1946, and became a worldwide fashion must-have during the 1980s Urban Cowboy trend thanks to its $50 Thunderbird Moc. Having already been so decisively inserted into the mainstream, the family-run label has stuck around: cropping up habitually on celebrities like Drew Barrymore, Kate Moss, the Kardashians, Kate Bosworth, Emma Watson, and so on.

The company is still independent with a core customer service mission, but you can find them on platforms like Nordstrom and Urban Outfitters easily. In its 70+ years of operation, nothing fundamental has changed: prices are low, quality is high, and the company has maintained a quintessential aesthetic. Like few labels, Minnetonka’s single-minded attention to quality manages to encapsulate an unusually wide net of shoppers, from boho-chic festival-goers to austere men who only own cold-weather flannel and would be insulted to drink their coffee any way but black.

To get a sense of Minnetonka shoes in person, we tested out a few of their best-sellers. If you’re interested, you can check them out for yourself here.

Malarie Gokey, Insider Reviews Deputy Editor: Chesney, $44.95

My feet always feel like ice cubes as soon as temperatures drop below 65 degrees, but I really hate wearing socks, so it’s slippers or nothing. I’ve been a fan of Minnetonka’s moccasins for years – what self-proclaimed hippie isn’t? – so I was excited to try out a pair of slippers from the brand. I went with the Chesney slippers because they looked plush, warm, and solid enough to support my feet even outside or downstairs to the laundry room in my apartment building. Although we haven’t had that many cold nights yet, I wiggle my toes into these toasty warm slippers whenever my feet get cold, and I love them. They’re as supportive, warm, and comfy as I expected, and I can’t wait to wear them all winter long at home.

Remi Rosmarin, Insider Reviews reporter: Chesney, $44.95

Living in New York City, after a long day of commuting I just want to give my feet a break. These slippers are super soft and warm the minute you slip them on. I tried the Chesney, which has a thick but flexible sole that makes them perfect for both lounging around the house or running quick errands outside. While there are plenty of cheaper slippers on the market, I think what sets these apart is the sole that easily transitions them from inside to outside, or vice versa. At $40, I think these are a great buy for their versatility and constant comfort.

David Slotnick, senior transportation reporter: Casey, $79.95

I found the Casey slipper super comfortable, and with a thin rubber sole, you can get away with wearing them for a quick trip outside – to take the dog out quickly or grab a newspaper, for example. They fit more or less true to size, and are perfect for when the weather starts cooling down and you don’t want to walk on those cold floors.

Mara Leighton, Insider Reviews senior reporter: Double Deerskin Softsole, $79.95

I grew up in Minnesota where Minnetonka moccasins were a household name and every kid’s go-to school shoes, and I’ve been a fan for as long as I can remember. They’re great shoes, and they’re less expensive than they could be. I’ve typically been loyal to their Drivers, so I decided to try the fan-favorite Double Deerskin Softsoles.

If you’re looking for light, barely-there slippers that truly just “pad” around your home, then these will do the trick very nicely. The leather (two thin deerskin layers) is smooth and soft right out of the box. Minnetonka claims they’ll give you that “almost barefoot” feeling and they’re really not bluffing. These are probably the lightest slippers that I own – and I can see them lasting for many years.

The only things I would mention are that they are slightly wide on my average to narrow feet (though perfect with socks on) and you should absolutely not wear these outside if you want to preserve them – a common sense disclaimer for thin shoes, but a departure from many Minnetonka shoes. These are meant for indoor use only, though that’s probably what you’ll like best about them. They’ve also got padded insoles, but I wouldn’t recommend them to anyone who needs good arch support.

Owen Burke, Insider Reviews senior reporter: Sheepskin Moose Slipper, $94.95

I’ve casually eyed Minnetonka’s slippers over the years, but having lived in tropical and sub-tropical climates for the last decade or so, have had little need for slippers. Coming to New York changed that in a flash. As the season’s changing and mornings suddenly have a little bite to them, slippers are a must for easing into the day, particularly if you’re like me – which is to say, not lavishly lush in the pockets – and you don’t have heated floors.

Wearing the Sheepskin Moose Slipper is a delight. The (genuine) sheepskin lining seems to hold up better than other slippers I’ve had, and I’m a big fan of the cross-stitching and black dye. The rubber sole does enable you to wander outside into modest terrain, but I might recommend against it. These slippers, on the whole, are indoor shoes, and it’d be a shame to tarnish them on one measly trip through mucky brown snow and grit just to retrieve the morning paper or walk Spot (your dog).