This stationery startup lets you turn personal photographs and designs into custom postage stamps

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

source Minted Facebook

Minted, an online stationery marketplace that features independent artists across the globe, offers customized postage stamps for as little as 35 cents per stamp.

You can customize them with personal photographs or designs for everything from Save the Date envelopes to year-round stationery to holiday greeting cards.

Altogether, it’s a unique and pretty cheap way to make the few times of the year we use snail mail feel more personal.

For the few times a year that we use snail mail, it pays to go all-out – if only to hear from your mom, grandma, or uncle how much your card meant to them this year.

To make the process a bit more personal, you may want to use Minted. It’s an online marketplace employs hundreds of independent artists across the globe, crowdsourcing art and graphic design through monthly design challenges. As a shopper, you get unique artwork at not much more – and sometimes less – than you’d pay elsewhere, while also supporting small businesses and artists around the world. You’ll find mostly stationery, wall art, and decor here.

One of the best hidden gems on Minted is their custom-made postage stamps for as little as 35 cents per stamp. That means you can get a sheet of 20 for about $24 total. Instead of going to buy a pack from the post office to lose in your kitchen’s miscellaneous drawer, you can make your own custom ones that have some personal connection and importance. If you’re looking for the most cohesive mailing possible, you can even order matching stationery and envelopes from the “same suite” by scrolling down – a feature especially useful for mass sends like the holidays or wedding invitations and “Thank You” cards.

The best part of Minted’s custom postage stamps is that you can use personal photographs that you upload right onto the site, whether you choose to feature your new dog, child, or fiancé.

caption Make custom post stamps from personal photographs for as little as 35 cents per stamp. source Minted

There are custom options for your Save the Date, holiday greeting card, or year-round missives that range from your family name in your choice of colors to something more abstract and unique. You can filter options by category (baby and kids, holiday, stationery and occasions, and wedding) as well as color options and pricing. You can get them in three postage weights: one oz (50 cents), square or two oz (71 cents) or postcard (35 cents).

It’s a nice way to make those few snail mail occasions – often the most personal and formal of times – feel even more special. If you’re going to go to the trouble of buying an envelope and ordering cards, it’s not too much of a stretch to go the extra mile for postage that feels like you. It also doesn’t hurt that you can order them online.