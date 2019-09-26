MIPIM Asia Awards 2019 Unveiling APAC’s most outstanding real estate projects

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 26 September 2019 – The Asia-Pacific’s most ambitious, innovative and revelatory real estate projects have been chosen as winners of the MIPIM Asia Awards 2019 — the leading regional property awards otherwise known as the “Oscars of the Asian real estate world”.

A total of 33 trailblazing property developments have been recognised with the influential industry honour, revealed ahead of MIPIM Asia Summit 2019, the continent’s leading property summit, coming to Hong Kong SAR on November 26-27.

“Winning a MIPIM Asia Award has long been established as one of the most prestigious prizes for real estate projects across the APAC region,” said MIPIM Director Ronan Vaspart. “We celebrate the developers, architects, government authorities and other property visionaries who push the boundaries, break the rules, and make unimaginable possibilities the solid realities of our skylines,” he added.

Founded in 2007, the annual MIPIM Asia Awards celebrate the most technically impressive and inventive property developments from across the APAC region, considering both finished developments and un-built projects in the planning stage.

The jury, chaired this year by François Trausch, CEO of Allianz Real Estate, Germany, reviewed a record total of 132 entries, which were whittled down to the final 33 winners, drawn from 8 countries, by the esteemed judging panel of 18 industry experts. The jury meeting was held this year at naked Castle in Moganshan, Zhejiang Province, China, which was Gold Winner of the MIPIM Asia Awards 2018 in the category Best hotel & tourism development.

Members of the MIPIM Asia Awards 2019 are:

– François TRAUSCH, Allianz Real Estate, CEO, Germany

– George AGETHEN, Ivanhoe Cambridge, Senior Vice President, Asia-Pacific, Growth Markets, Hong Kong SAR

– Margaret BROOKE, Professional Property, Services Group CEO, Hong Kong Heritage Chair, Hong Kong SAR

– Henry CHENG, Chongbang Group, CEO & Executive Director, China

– Stanley CHING, CITIC Capital Holdings, Senior Managing Director, Managing Partner & Head of Real Estate, Hong Kong SAR

– Donald CHOI, Chinachem Group, CEO, Hong Kong SAR

– Chris CHOW, LaSalle Investment Management, Managing Director, Hong Kong SAR

– Harvey COE, Ernst & Young, Partner & Head of Greater China, M&A Real Estate, Hong Kong SAR

– Alison COOKE, Starr International Investment Advisors (Asia) Limited, Managing Director – Real Estate, Hong Kong SAR

– Tripp GANTT, Washington State Investment Board, Investment Officer Real Estate, USA

– George HONGCHOY, Link Asset Management Limited, Executive Director & CEO, Hong Kong SAR

– Charles LAM, Baring Private Equity Asia, Managing Director Real Estate, Hong Kong SAR

– Nicholas J. LOUP, Chelsfield, Group Vice Chairman, CEO Asia, Hong Kong SAR

– Ellen NG, Warburg Pincus, Managing Director, Hong Kong SAR

– Benett THESEIRA, PGIM Real Estate, Head of Asia Pacific, Singapore

– Shuji TOMIKAWA, Mitsui Fudosan Investment Advisors, Inc. (MFIA), President, Japan

– Nicholas WONG, The Townsend Group, Principal, Hong Kong SAR

– Richard YUE, ARCH Capital Management Company Limited, CEO & CIO, Hong Kong SAR

The final Gold, Silver and Bronze winners will be decided by a public vote drawn from the 900+ delegates expected to attend MIPIM Asia Summit, with the results to be unveiled at the closing night Awards Gala Dinner ceremony on November 27. See below for a full list of winners.





MIPIM ASIA AWARDS 2019 WINNERS





BEST GREEN DEVELOPMENT

NEX Tower

Makati, Philippines

Architect: Skidmore Owings and Merrill

Developer: Nova Group

Other: Nova Construction, R. Villarosa





One Museum Place

Shanghai, China

Architect: Gensler & Tong Ji Architectural Design

Developer: Hines

Other: Thornton Thomasetti, WSP, Hassell, RWDI, BEE, CDC, SMW, RJA, Persohn Hahn and Shanghai Construction Group

The Quayside

Hong Kong, China

Architect: P&T Architects and Engineers Ltd.

Developer: Link Asset Management Limited and Nan Fung Development Ltd.

Other: Ove Arup & Partners Hong Kong Ltd. (Sustainability Consultant), WSP (Asia) Limited (M&E Consultant), CL3 Architects Ltd. (Interior Designer)





BEST HOTEL & TOURISM DEVELOPMENT

Morpheus Hotel

Macau, China

Architect: Leigh & Orange Limited, Zaha Hadid Architects

Developer: Melco Resorts and Entertainment





Rosewood Hong Kong

Hong Kong, China

Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates (Design Architect), Ronald Lu & Partners (Project Architect and Authorized Person)

Developer: New World Development Co. Ltd.

Other: Tonychi (Hotel Interior Designer), PLandscape (Hotel Landscape Designer), Urbis Limited (Executive Landscape Designer), Lighting Planner Associates (Façade Lighting Designer), Arc Light Design (Hotel Interior Lighting Designer), WSP (MEP Engineer), Arup (Structural Engineer)

Shimao Wonderland Intercontinental Hotel

Shanghai, China

Architect: JADE+QA, Chief Architect Martin Jochman

Developer: Shimao Group

Other: CCD Interiors, BAM Landscape, ECADI Engineering





BEST INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT

Guardian Art Centre by Ole Scheeren

Beijing, China

Architect: Buro Ole Scheeren

Developer: China Guardian Auction (Beijing Huangdu Property Development Company Ltd.)





The National Kaohsiung Centre for the Arts

Kaohsiung, Taiwan, China

Architect: Mecanoo, Archasia Design Group

Developer: Ministry of Culture (MoC)

Xiqu Centre

Hong Kong, China

Architect: Ronald Lu & Partners, Revery Architecture

Developer: West Kowloon Cultural District Authority





BEST MIXED-USE DEVELOPMENT

Funan

Singapore

Architect: Woods Bagot

Developer: CapitaLand Mall Trust





Oasis Terraces

Singapore

Architect: Multiply Architects LLP, Serie Architects (Architectural Design Consultant)

Developer: Housing & Development Board ( HDB), MOH Holdings Pte Ltd.

Other: MOH Holdings Pte. Ltd., KTP Consultant Pte. Ltd. (C&S Engineer), Bescon Consulting Engineer Pte. (M&E Engineer), Northcroft Lim Consultants Pte. Ltd. (QS), DP Healthcare Pte. Ltd. (Healthcare Consultant), Light Cibles pte. Ltd. (Lighting Consultant), Alpha Acoustics Engineering Pte. Ltd. (Acoustic Consultant), WNE Integrated Pte. Ltd. (Landscape Consultant), Netatech Pte. Ltd. (ABC Water Consultant), Afogreen Build (Greenmark Consultant)

Tokyo Midtown Hibiya

Tokyo, Japan

Architect: Hopkins Architects, Nikken Sekkei, Kajima Design

Developer: Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd.





BEST OFFICE DEVELOPMENT

25 King

Brisbane, Australia

Architect: Bates Smart

Developer: LendLease

Other: Aurecon (Structural Engineer)

China Resources Tower

Shenzhen, China

Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates

Developer: China Resources

Other: China Construction Design International (Local Design Institute), Arup (Structural and Façade Engineer), WSP (Formerly Parsons Brinckerhoff, M&E Engineer and Vertical Transportation Consultant), Brandston Partnership Inc. (Façade Lighting Designer), MVA (Traffic Consultant)





The home of China Eastern Airlines

Shanghai, China

Architect: NIELSTORP+ Architects

Developer: China Eastern Airlines

Other: LDI (Local Design Institute): ECADI (East China Architectural Design & Research Institute)





BEST REFURBISHED BUILDING

Bailian Group Fashion Center YanQingLi

Shanghai, China

Architect: Stefano Boeri Architetti China, Stefano Boeri and Yibo Xu (Partners), Pietro Chiodi (Project Director), Yifan Xu and Claudia Scaglioni (Project Architect), Zhiyang Huang, Yitao Huang, Yifan Fei, Mengting Shi (Design Team)

Developer: Bailian Yingshi Enterprise Management Co. Ltd





Shanghai Shimao Festival City

Shanghai, China

Architect: Kokai Studios

Developer: Shanghai Shimao Commercial Investment Co.,Ltd.





Xintiandi Plaza

Shanghai, China

Architect: UNStudio

Developer: Shui On Land





BEST RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT

Dajia Villa

Suzhou, China

Architect: Lacime Architects

Developer: Vanke Group

DUKES PLACE

Hong Kong, China

Architect: PDP London, Ronald Lu & Partners

Developer: Couture Homes Properties Limited, Grosvenor Asia Pacific, Asia Standard International Group Limited





PARK WELLSTATE HAMADAYAMA

Tokyo, Japan

Architect: NIKKEN HOUSING SYSTEM LTD

Developer: Mitsui Fudosan Residential Co., Ltd.





BEST RETAIL DEVELOPMENT

ICONSIAM

Bangkok, Thailand

Architect: Urban Architect

Developer: ICONSIAM Company Limited





LuOne

Shanghai, China

Architect: Safdie Architects

Developer: CapitaLand

MixC Shenzhen Bay

Shenzhen, China

Architect: Lead8

Developer: China Resources Land

Other: Lead8 (Interior Designer)





BEST URBAN REGENERATION PROJECT





Rongxin Cangxia Parcel Project

Fuzhou, China

Architect: Shanghai JUND Architects Co., Ltd., John Shen

Developer: Fuzhou Rongxin Shuanghang Investment Development Co., Ltd.

Tsimshatsui Waterfront Revitalization

Hong Kong, China

Architect: James Corner Field Operations (Project Lead and Design Landscape Architect),

URBIS Limited (Executive Landscape Architect), Ronald Lu & Partners (Project Architect and Authorized Person), LAAB Architects (Design Architect of Harbour Kiosk, Mobile Carts, and Garden Restroom)

Owner: HKSARG Leisure and Cultural Services Department

Developer and Project Manager: New World Project Management Limited

Other: Eckersley O’Callaghan Ltd. (Event Trellis Structural Engineer), Speirs + Major (Lighting Designer), One Bite Design Studio Limited (Loose Furniture Design), Ove Arup & Partners Hong Kong Ltd. (Structural Engineer of Salisbury Garden), CM Wong & Associates Ltd. (Structural Engineer of the Avenue of Stars), WSP (Asia) Ltd. (E&M Engineer), Shen Milsom & Wilke Ltd. (HK) (Acoustic Consultant of the Avenue of Stars)

Vipshop Topchain Community

Guangzhou, China

Architect: ateliercnS, Gang Song, Guanqiu Zhong, Zhiyuan Zhu

Developer: Top Chain

Other: Zhanning Zhong, Rongjuan W, Zhe Duan, Wenyan Li, Huanyu Ma (Design Team)





BEST FUTURA PROJECT

Hangzhou Gallium Valley Science Park

Hangzhou, China

Architect: LWK + PARTNERS

Developer: Hangzhou Gallium Valley Technology Co. Ltd.

Taopu HERO Innovation Hub

Shanghai, China

Architect: Ennead Architects

Client: Shanghai Lingang Taopu Smart City Economic Development Co., Ltd.

Developer: Shanghai Rongying Real Estate Co., Ltd.

Yanlord Cangjie, Suzhou

Suzhou, China

Architect: Woods Bagot

Developer: Yanlord Land Group





BEST FUTURA MEGA PROJECT

Chengdu Panda Reserve

Chengdu, China

Architect: SASAKI

Developer: Chengdu Tianfu Greenway Construction Investment Co., Ltd.

Integral

Guilin, China

Architect: Ronald Lu & Partners

Developer: Esquel Group

Shimao Shenkong International Centre

Shenzhen, China

Architect: Woods Bagot

Developer: Shimao Group

Other: Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture (Architect of the 700-meter tall tower)





Follow MIPIM: Facebook Twitter LinkedIn





