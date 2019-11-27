MIPIM Asia Awards 2019 Winners Announced Rewarding the Best Quality Developments in Asia

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 27 November 2019 – MIPIM Asia Awards 2019, the leading regional property awards, otherwise known as the “Oscars of the Asian real estate world”, announced winners in the finale of the annual MIPIM Asia Summit on 27 November 2019 at Grand Hyatt Hong Kong.
With a total of 33 trailblazing property developments being recognised with this influential industry honour, the Gold Award winners from the 11 award categories represent the truly outstanding and best-quality real estate projects among Asia Pacific.
“Winning a MIPIM Asia Award has long been established as one of the most prestigious prizes for real estate projects across the APAC region,” said MIPIM Director Ronan Vaspart. “We celebrate the developers, architects, government authorities and other property visionaries who push the boundaries, break the rules, and make unimaginable possibilities the solid realities of our skylines,” he added.
Founded in 2007, the annual MIPIM Asia Awards celebrate the most technically impressive and inventive property developments from across the APAC region, considering both finished developments and un-built projects in the planning stage.
The jury, chaired this year by François Trausch, CEO of Allianz Real Estate, Germany, reviewed a record total of 132 entries, which were whittled down to the final 33 winners, drawn from 8 countries, by the esteemed judging panel of 18 industry experts. The jury meeting was held this year at naked Castle in Moganshan, Zhejiang Province, China, which was Gold Winner of the MIPIM Asia Awards 2018 in the category Best hotel & tourism development.
Members of the MIPIM Asia Awards Jury 2019 are:
– François TRAUSCH, Allianz Real Estate, CEO, Germany [Chairman of the Jury]
– George AGETHEN, Ivanhoe Cambridge, Senior Vice President, Asia-Pacific, Growth Markets, Hong Kong SAR
– Margaret BROOKE, Professional Property Services Group CEO, Hong Kong Heritage Chair, Hong Kong SAR
– Henry CHENG, Chongbang Group, CEO & Executive Director, China
– Stanley CHING, CITIC Capital Holdings, Senior Managing Director, Managing Partner & Head of Real Estate, Hong Kong SAR
– Donald CHOI, Chinachem Group, CEO, Hong Kong SAR
– Chris CHOW, LaSalle Investment Management, Managing Director, Hong Kong SAR
– Harvey COE, Ernst & Young, Partner & Head of Greater China, M&A Real Estate, Hong Kong SAR
– Alison COOKE, Starr International Investment Advisors (Asia) Limited, Managing Director – Real Estate, Hong Kong SAR
– Tripp GANTT, Washington State Investment Board, Investment Officer Real Estate, USA
– George HONGCHOY, Link Asset Management Limited, Executive Director & CEO, Hong Kong SAR
– Charles LAM, Baring Private Equity Asia, Managing Director, Real Estate, Hong Kong SAR
– Nicholas J. LOUP, Chelsfield, Group Vice Chairman, CEO Asia, Hong Kong SAR
– Ellen NG, Warburg Pincus, Managing Director, Hong Kong SAR
– Benett THESEIRA, PGIM Real Estate, Head of Asia Pacific, Singapore
– Shuji TOMIKAWA, Mitsui Fudosan Investment Advisors, Inc. (MFIA), President, Japan
– Nicholas WONG, The Townsend Group, Principal, Hong Kong SAR
– Richard YUE, ARCH Capital Management Company Limited, CEO & CIO, Hong Kong SAR
MIPIM ASIA AWARDS 2019 WINNERS
BEST GREEN DEVELOPMENT
GOLD
The Quayside
Hong Kong, China
Architect: P&T Architects and Engineers Ltd.
Developer: Link Asset Management Limited and Nan Fung Development Ltd.
Other: Ove Arup & Partners Hong Kong Ltd. (Sustainability Consultant), WSP (Asia) Limited (M&E Consultant), CL3 Architects Ltd. (Interior Designer)
SILVER
One Museum Place
Shanghai, China
Architect: Gensler & Tong Ji Architectural Design
Developer: Hines
Other: Thornton Thomasetti, WSP, Hassell, RWDI, BEE, CDC, SMW, RJA, Persohn Hahn and Shanghai Construction Group
BRONZE
NEX Tower
Makati, Philippines
Architect: Skidmore Owings and Merrill
Developer: Nova Group
Other: Nova Construction, R. Villarosa
BEST HOTEL & TOURISM DEVELOPMENT
GOLD
Rosewood Hong Kong
Hong Kong, China
Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates (Design Architect), Ronald Lu & Partners (Project Architect and Authorized Person)
Developer: New World Development Co. Ltd.
Other: Tonychi (Hotel Interior Designer), PLandscape (Hotel Landscape Designer), Urbis Limited (Executive Landscape Designer), Lighting Planner Associates (Façade Lighting Designer), Arc Light Design (Hotel Interior Lighting Designer), WSP (MEP Engineer), Arup (Structural Engineer)
SILVER
Shimao Wonderland Intercontinental Hotel
Shanghai, China
Architect: JADE+QA, Chief Architect Martin Jochman
Developer: Shimao Group
Other: CCD Interiors, BAM Landscape, ECADI Engineering
BRONZE
Morpheus Hotel
Macau, China
Architect: Leigh & Orange Limited, Zaha Hadid Architects
Developer: Melco Resorts and Entertainment
BEST INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT
GOLD
Xiqu Centre
Hong Kong, China
Architect: Ronald Lu & Partners, Revery Architecture
Developer: West Kowloon Cultural District Authority
SILVER
The National Kaohsiung Centre for the Arts
Kaohsiung, Taiwan, China
Architect: Mecanoo, Archasia Design Group
Developer: Ministry of Culture (MoC)
BRONZE
Guardian Art Centre by Ole Scheeren
Beijing, China
Architect: Buro Ole Scheeren
Developer: China Guardian Auction (Beijing Huangdu Property Development Company Ltd.)
BEST MIXED-USE DEVELOPMENT
GOLD
Tokyo Midtown Hibiya
Tokyo, Japan
Architect: Hopkins Architects, Nikken Sekkei, Kajima Design
Developer: Mitsui Fudosan Co.,Ltd
SILVER
Oasis Terraces
Singapore
Architect: Multiply Architects LLP, Serie Architects (Architectural Design Consultant)
Developer: Housing & Development Board (HDB), MOH Holdings Pte. Ltd.
Other: KTP Consultant Pte. Ltd. (C&S Engineer), Bescon Consulting Engineer Pte. (M&E Engineer), Northcroft Lim Consultants Pte. Ltd. (QS), DP Healthcare Pte. Ltd. (Healthcare Consultant), Light Cibles pte. Ltd. (Lighting Consultant), Alpha Acoustics Engineering Pte. Ltd. (Acoustic Consultant), WNE Integrated Pte. Ltd. (Landscape Consultant), Netatech Pte. Ltd. (ABC Water Consultant), Afogreen Build (Greenmark Consultant)
BRONZE
Funan
Singapore
Architect: Woods Bagot
Developer: CapitaLand Mall Trust
BEST OFFICE DEVELOPMENT
GOLD
China Resources Tower
Shenzhen, China
Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates
Developer: China Resources
Other: China Construction Design International (Local Design Institute), Arup (Structural and Façade Engineer), WSP (Formerly Parsons Brinckerhoff, M&E Engineer and Vertical Transportation Consultant), Brandston Partnership Inc. (Façade Lighting Designer), MVA (Traffic Consultant)
SILVER
The home of China Eastern Airlines
Shanghai, China
Architect: NIELSTORP+ Architects
Developer: China Eastern Airlines
Other: LDI (Local Design Institute): ECADI (East China Architectural Design & Research Institute)
BRONZE
25 King
Brisbane, Australia
Architect: Bates Smart
Developer: LendLease
Other: Aurecon (Structural Engineer)
BEST REFURBISHED BUILDING
GOLD
Xintiandi Plaza
Shanghai, China
Architect: UNStudio
Developer: Shui On Land
SILVER
Shanghai Shimao Festival City
Shanghai, China
Architect: Kokai Studios
Developer: Shanghai Shimao Commercial Investment Co.,Ltd.
BRONZE
Bailian Group Fashion Center YanQingLi
Shanghai, China
Architect: Stefano Boeri Architetti China, Stefano Boeri and Yibo Xu (Partners), Pietro Chiodi (Project Director), Yifan Xu and Claudia Scaglioni (Project Architect), Zhiyang Huang, Yitao Huang, Yifan Fei, Mengting Shi (Design Team)
Developer: Bailian Yingshi Enterprise Management Co. Ltd
BEST RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT
GOLD
Dajia Villa
Suzhou, China
Architect: Lacime Architects
Developer: Vanke Group
SILVER
PARK WELLSTATE HAMADAYAMA
Tokyo, Japan
Architect: NIKKEN HOUSING SYSTEM LTD
Developer: Mitsui Fudosan Residential Co.,Ltd.
BRONZE
DUKES PLACE
Hong Kong, China
Architect: PDP London, Ronald Lu & Partners
Developer: Couture Homes Properties Limited, Grosvenor Asia Pacific, Asia Standard International Group Limited
Other: B.S.C. Group Limited
BEST RETAIL DEVELOPMENT
GOLD
ICONSIAM
Bangkok, Thailand
Architect: Urban Architect
Developer: ICONSIAM Company Limited
SILVER
MixC Shenzhen Bay
Shenzhen, China
Architect: Lead8
Developer: China Resources Land
Other: Lead8 (Interior Designer)
BRONZE
LuOne
Shanghai, China
Architect: Safdie Architects
Developer: CapitaLand
BEST URBAN REGENERATION PROJECT
GOLD
Tsimshatsui Waterfront Revitalization
Hong Kong, China
Architect: James Corner Field Operations (Project Lead and Design Landscape Architect),
URBIS Limited (Executive Landscape Architect), Ronald Lu & Partners (Project Architect and Authorized Person), LAAB Architects (Design Architect of Harbour Kiosk, Mobile Carts, and Garden Restroom)
Owner: HKSARG Leisure and Cultural Services Department
Developer and Project Manager: New World Development Company Limited
Other: Eckersley O’Callaghan Ltd. (Event Trellis Structural Engineer), Speirs + Major (Lighting Designer), One Bite Design Studio Limited (Loose Furniture Design), Ove Arup & Partners Hong Kong Ltd. (Structural Engineer of Salisbury Garden), CM Wong & Associates Ltd. (Structural Engineer of the Avenue of Stars), WSP (Asia) Ltd. (E&M Engineer), Shen Milsom & Wilke Ltd. (HK) (Acoustic Consultant of the Avenue of Stars)
SILVER
Rongxin Cangxia Parcel Project
Fuzhou, China
Architect: Shanghai JUND Architects Co., Ltd., John Shen
Developer: Fuzhou Rongxin Shuanghang Investment Development Co., Ltd.
BRONZE
Vipshop Topchain Community
Guangzhou, China
Architect: ateliercnS, Gang Song, Guanqiu Zhong, Zhiyuan Zhu
Developer: Top Chain
Other: Zhanning Zhong, Rongjuan W, Zhe Duan, Wenyan Li, Huanyu Ma (DesignTeam)
BEST FUTURA PROJECT
GOLD
Hangzhou Gallium Valley Science Park
Hangzhou, China
Architect: LWK + PARTNERS
Developer: Hangzhou Gallium Valley Technology Co. Ltd.
SILVER
Yanlord Cangjie, Suzhou
Suzhou, China
Architect: Woods Bagot
Developer: Yanlord Land Group
BRONZE
Taopu HERO Innovation Hub
Shanghai, China
Architect: Ennead Architects
Client: Shanghai Lingang Taopu Smart City Economic Development Co., Ltd.
Developer: Shanghai Rongying Real Estate Co., Ltd.
BEST FUTURA MEGA PROJECT
GOLD
Integral
Guilin, China
Architect: Ronald Lu & Partners
Developer: Esquel Group
SILVER
Chengdu Panda Reserve
Chengdu, China
Architect: SASAKI
Developer: Chengdu Tianfu Greenway Construction Investment Co., Ltd.
BRONZE
Shimao Shenkong International Centre
Shenzhen, China
Architect: Woods Bagot
Developer: Shimao Group
Other: Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture (Architect of the 700-meter tall tower)
SPECIAL JURY AWARD
The National Kaohsiung Centre for the Arts
Kaohsiung, Taiwan, China
Architect: Mecanoo, Archasia Design Group
Developer: Ministry of Culture (MoC)
For the photo of the winning projects, please visit here
For additional information about the MIPIM Asia Summit and programme, please visit here.
To register as press, please contact MIPIM Asia local PR partner.
Follow MIPIM: Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
About MIPIM Asia Summit
MIPIM Asia Summit is the annual property leaders’ summit in Asia Pacific organised by Reed MIDEM, is widely seen as a “must-attend” event for leading industry professionals. It features expert-led conference sessions, premium networking accelerators and an exclusive awards gala dinner over a two-day period. Distinguished speakers, senior executives, high-level business professionals and industry experts from around the world will discuss the latest developments and prevailing trends in the property and retail industry. MIPIM — the world’s property market – is the leading and largest global property event. The four-day event takes place annually in Cannes every March. 26,800 delegates attended in 2019 with 6,380 investors, and 100 different countries being represented.
About Reed MIDEM:
Founded in 1963, Reed MIDEM is an organiser of professional, international markets that are essential business platforms for key players in the sectors concerned. These sectors are MIPTV, MIPDOC, MIPCOM, MIPJUNIOR in Cannes, MIP China in Hangzhou and MIP Cancun in Mexico for the television and digital content industries; MIDEM in Cannes for music professionals; Esports BAR in Cannes and in Miami for the esports business; MIPIM in Cannes, MIPIM UK Summit in London, MIPIM Asia Summit in Hong Kong SAR, MIPIM PropTech NYC in New York, MIPIM PropTech Europe in Paris, MIPIM PropTech Asia in Hong Kong SAR for the tech and real estate industry; MAPIC in Cannes, MAPIC Russia in Moscow, MAPIC Italy and MAPIC Food in Milan, and MAPIC India in Mumbai for the retail real estate sector. www.reedmidem.com
About Reed Exhibitions:
Reed Exhibitions is the world’s leading events organiser, with over 500 events in 30 countries. In 2018 Reed brought together over seven million event participants from around the world generating billions of dollars in business. Today Reed events are held throughout the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific and Africa and organised by 38 fully staffed offices. Reed Exhibitions serves 43 industry sectors with trade and consumer events. It is part of RELX Group, a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries. www.reedexpo.com