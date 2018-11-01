MIPIM PropTech heads to Asia

Paris, France – Media OutReach – November 1, 2018 – Reed MIDEM, organiser of MIPIM, MIPIM UK, MIPIM Asia Summit, MIPIM PropTech NYC and MIPIM PropTech Europe, today announces the launch of MIPIM PropTech Asia to be held in Hong Kong, November 26–27, 2018.

The new show will run in parallel with the MIPIM Asia Summit (November 27-28). November 26 will see an evening MIPIM PropTech Asia networking event, open to MIPIM Asia Summit delegates and tech startups. November 26 will offer delegates a full day of conference, presentation, business matchmaking and networking events bringing together the 1,000 MIPIM Asia Summit delegates and 100 invited representatives from the proptech startup community.

Among the speakers addressing delegates in Hong Kong are Wincy Chan, IoT Ecosystem Lead at Microsoft and Ed Parsons, Geospatial Technologist at Google.

“New tech companies are rapidly proving the importance of their ideas within the global real estate industry,” says Nicolas Kozubek, Director of MIPIM PropTech at Reed MIDEM. “The growing interest of the real estate industry for the tech sector, that we have been addressing during the first two editions of the MIPIM PropTech in New York, and at this year’s inaugural MIPIM PropTech Europe, has encouraged us to bring the event to Asia.

“Massive smartphone penetration in Asia, coupled with rapid urbanization and government support, is driving the development of proptech in the region. As Asia’s proptech startups develop, they will increasingly operate in the field of brokerage and rentals by bringing their skills and innovative ideas to sales, marketing, customer relationship management and the use of Big Data. Now is the time for Reed MIDEM to launch MIPIM PropTech in Asia,” adds Nicolas Kozubek.

According to research from Jones Lang Lasalle and Tech in Asia,* startups in Asia such as Qfang, iProperty Group, Mofang Gongyu, Anjuke and FangDD, have received around 60% of the US$7.8 billion invested in proptech worldwide since 2013.

Reed MIDEM opened the first MIPIM PropTech NYC Summit in 2016, in partnership with MetaProp NYC — the world’s premier real estate technology nexus. In June 2018, global leaders in real estate, technology and venture capital came together at the inaugural edition of MIPIM PropTech Europe in Paris. The two-day event hosted some 1,500 attendees representing 47 countries.

The MIPIM PropTech events cover real estate’s complete value chain and asset classes including residential, offices, retail, hotel and leisure and industrial property. Tech sectors that are represented include property analytics and data, investment and crowdfunding, smart cities, building technology, workflow solutions, BIM, 3D/Virtual Reality and blockchain.

