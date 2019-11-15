MIPIM Startup Competition 2020 Edition celebrates technological innovation and announces its HK round finalists

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 15 November 2019 – The MIPIM Startup Competition 2020 Edition will be co-hosting the event with global real estate tech partner, MetaProp NYC, for the fifth consecutive year to reveal the most promising and innovative startups that provide groundbreaking solutions to urban challenges around the world.

The MIPIM Startup Competition 2020 edition will make its last stop during MIPIM PropTech Asia in Hong Kong on 27 Nov 2019 where the shortlisted finalists will pitch their ideas to propagate innovative business models to a thriving real estate ecosystem. Winning entrants will be invited to compete in the global MIPIM Startup Competition finals with other finalists from Europe and New York, at the flagship MIPIM summit which will take place on 10-13 March 2020 in Cannes, France.

The finalists of each city will be granted pitching opportunity at MIPIM 2020 with direct access to key decision makers as well as personalized coaching from MetaProp NYC Founders. There will also be pre-booked meetings with interested VCs and accelerators, allowing these start-ups to have remarkable opportunities to scale-up and further develop.

After fierce rounds of deliberation, MIPIM PropTech Asia has shortlisted the following finalists:

Participants Entry Name Home WiP, Inc Digital alternative to builder’s physical design center ISHTAKA BUILD METRIX We save 1M USD for every 22Million SQFT of Construction-Area LeanFM Technologies, Inc. Automated fault diagnosis solution saving 30% of energy in HVAC MaiBlocks Technology (HK) Ltd Make Real Estate Investments simpler for all via digitized funds REOMNIFY “Intelligent location data platform for better real estate decision-making”





For more information on MIPIM Startup Competition 2020 Edition, see www.mipim.com/startup-competition .





