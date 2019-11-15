MIPIM Startup Competition 2020 Edition celebrates technological innovation and announces its HK round finalists

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 15 November 2019 – The MIPIM Startup Competition 2020 Edition will be co-hosting the event with global real estate tech partner, MetaProp NYC, for the fifth consecutive year to reveal the most promising and innovative startups that provide groundbreaking solutions to urban challenges around the world.
The MIPIM Startup Competition 2020 edition will make its last stop during MIPIM PropTech Asia in Hong Kong on 27 Nov 2019 where the shortlisted finalists will pitch their ideas to propagate innovative business models to a thriving real estate ecosystem. Winning entrants will be invited to compete in the global MIPIM Startup Competition finals with other finalists from Europe and New York, at the flagship MIPIM summit which will take place on 10-13 March 2020 in Cannes, France.
The finalists of each city will be granted pitching opportunity at MIPIM 2020 with direct access to key decision makers as well as personalized coaching from MetaProp NYC Founders. There will also be pre-booked meetings with interested VCs and accelerators, allowing these start-ups to have remarkable opportunities to scale-up and further develop.
After fierce rounds of deliberation, MIPIM PropTech Asia has shortlisted the following finalists:
|
Participants
|
Entry Name
|
Home WiP, Inc
|
Digital alternative to builder’s physical design center
|
ISHTAKA BUILD METRIX
|
We save 1M USD for every 22Million SQFT of Construction-Area
|
LeanFM Technologies, Inc.
|
Automated fault diagnosis solution saving 30% of energy in HVAC
|
MaiBlocks Technology (HK) Ltd
|
Make Real Estate Investments simpler for all via digitized funds
|
REOMNIFY
|
“Intelligent location data platform for better real estate decision-making”
For more information on MIPIM Startup Competition 2020 Edition, see www.mipim.com/startup-competition .
About Reed MIDEM
Founded in 1963, Reed MIDEM is an organiser of professional, international markets that are essential business platforms for key players in the sectors concerned. These sectors are MIPTV, MIPDOC, MIPCOM, MIPJUNIOR in Cannes, MIP China in Hangzhou and MIP Cancun in Mexico for the television and digital content industries; MIDEM in Cannes for music professionals; Esports BAR in Cannes and in Miami for the esports business; MIPIM in Cannes, MIPIM UK in London, MIPIM Asia Summit in Hong Kong and MIPIM PropTech NYC in New York and MIPIM PropTech Europe in Paris for the real estate industry; MAPIC in Cannes, MAPIC Russia in Moscow, MAPIC Italy in Milan, MAPIC China in Shanghai, MAPIC India in Mumbai and MAPIC Food & Beverage in Milan for the retail real estate sector. www.reedmidem.com
About Reed Exhibitions
Reed MIDEM is a division of Reed Exhibitions, the world leader in event organisation, with over 500 events in 30 countries. In 2017 Reed brought together over seven million active professionals around the world generating billions of dollars in business. Today Reed events are held throughout the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and Africa and organised by 40 offices and agents located. Reed Exhibitions 43 key industrial sectors, through events for professionals and the general public, and is part of Reed Elsevier Group plc, a world leader in the publishing and dissemination of information. www.reedexpo.com