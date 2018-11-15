A Trump aide is officially out after rebukes from Melania Trump’s office

Deputy national-security adviser Mira Ricardel has been removed from her position, the White House press office announced on Wednesday.

The move comes a day after the First Lady Melania Trump issued an extraordinary statement calling for her removal.

According to press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, “Ricardel will transition to a new role within the administration.”

The White House confirmed Wednesday that while Mira Ricardel will remain in the administration, the writing did appear on the wall after First Lady Melania Trump, announced Ricardel did not deserve the honor of working for Trump.

In a statement, press secretary Sarah Sanders said, “Mira Ricardel will continue to support the President as she departs the White House to transition to a new role within the Administration. The President is grateful for Ms. Ricardel’s continued service to the American people and her steadfast pursuit of his national security priorities.” Sources told CNN the president confirmed with advisers Tuesday that he had decided to fire Ricardel. Read more: It looks like Melania Trump might get her wish – John Bolton’s No. 2 is reportedly set to be ousted at the White House Hand-chosen by influential national security adviser, John Bolton, to serve as his deputy, Ricardel reportedly fell out with Mrs. Trump during a recent trip to Africa.

The first lady’s office issued a surprise statement on Tuesday deciding flatly that Ricardel should go.

“It is the position of the Office of the First Lady that she no longer deserves the honor of serving in this White House,” Stephanie Grisham, the first lady’s spokeswoman, had said.

The first lady has kept a loyal, but low-key profile in a tumultuous White House.

Tuesday’s statement was all the more remarkable in its very public declaration of intent and even intrusion on the official business of the oval office.

While first ladies historically have been thought to influence their spouses over national business, they have not previously issued declarative statements.