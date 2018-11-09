6 things you didn’t know about Miranda Lambert

caption Miranda Lambert at the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards in April 2018. source Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

If you’re a country music fan, then you’re more than familiar with Miranda Lambert. The singer has been dominating the genre for years, with more than five studio albums released since 2001.

Lambert’s tracks have clearly resonated with listeners, whether she’s belting out lyrics about heartbreak or her childhood home.

In honor of her 35th birthday on Satyurday, November 10, here are six things you probably didn’t know about Lambert.

The non-country artist she’d love to collaborate with is Beyoncé.

caption Beyoncé slayed at Coachella in 2018. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

“I’m obsessed with Beyoncé,” Lambert told Entertainment Weekly. “I have every Beyoncé record, I have Destiny’s Child, I’ve seen her four times in concert, so I’m just a giant fan.”

She created her own animal foundation in 2009 called MuttNation.

caption Miranda Lambert at a MuttNation march in June 2017. source Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Lambert’s love for dogs inspired her to launch the Tennessee-based foundation “to ensure that as many dogs as possible would have a safe and happy place to call home.”

Lambert has her own line of wine, called Red 55 Winery.

caption Miranda Lambert also has a shoe line. source Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

The name of the brand was inspired by her prized red ‘55 Chevy named Tammy, which Lambert has owned since she was 17.

Each type has its own unique name, from a chardonnay called “White Liar” to a sweet wine named “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.”

She was voted most likely to be a country singer in the sixth grade.

caption Miranda Lambert won her first Grammy in 2011. source Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

Lambert shared the fun fact with Us Weekly in 2011.

When Taste of Country asked the singer what she was like in high school, she described herself as “nervous.”

Lambert once guest-starred on “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit.”

caption The episode was part of season 13. source NBC

Lambert played Lacey Ford, a woman who was sexually assaulted by a reality TV producer (played by Michael McKean).

“I had to really pull from my gut on this whole role I was playing because I’m a very strong, confident person,” she told TV Guide. “I really had to really transform my personality which I wasn’t sure I could do until I got on the set and sort of just tried to put myself in her shoes.”

Her family used to be homeless.

caption Siblings Luke Lambert and Miranda Lambert in April 2011. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Lambert’s parents had a private investigation business that folded, so the family spent time living with relatives. Then, they rented a small house in the country and renovated it.

Lambert’s memories of the home also led her to the write the song “The House That Built Me.“

“It was the house that built us all,” her mom told the Associated Press.

