A Pennsylvania woman died at a Dominican Republic hotel just days before a Maryland couple were found dead at the same resort

The US State Department is monitoring investigations into the deaths.

A Pennsylvania woman died at a Dominican Republic resort just days before a Maryland couple were found dead at the same hotel.

Miranda Schaup-Werner, a 41-year-old from Allentown, Pennsylvania, collapsed and died suddenly on May 25 in her room at Bahía Príncipe hotel at the Playa Nueva Romana resort in La Romana after having a drink from the minibar, a relative told Fox News.

Five days later, engaged couple Edward Nathaniel Holmes and Cynthia Day were found dead in their hotel room by a resort employee. Dominican Republic police said that Holmes and Day died of respiratory failure.

Holmes, Day and Schaup-Werner all checked into the hotel on May 25.

Schaup-Werner, a psychotherapist, had checked into the hotel with her husband, Daniel Werner. They were planning on celebrating their ninth wedding anniversary.

“Daniel and all of us are in a state of disbelief, we are shocked. She was perfectly content, everything seemed fine,” Jay McDonald, Daniel’s brother-in-law, told Fox News. “It was, at first, a little confusing that there was such a strong parallel… it immediately caused serious concern for us.”

McDonald told Fox News that Schaup-Werner had a mixed bottle of alcohol and soda from her hotel room’s minibar, and less than an hour later, she collapsed.

Werner performed CPR and called for help, and when paramedics arrived, they administered an epinephrine injection in case she suffered an allergic reaction. Shortly after, Schaup-Werner was pronounced dead.

McDonald said Schaup-Werner’s cause of death was listed as respiratory failure and pulmonary edema, the same cause of death as Holmes and Day.

“That was beyond coincidence,” McDonald told Fox News. “They died five days after, and the cause was determined to be the same, this just puts this whole thing through the stratosphere – something is going on, and we want to know what it is.”

The US State Department confirmed the deaths to PEOPLE magazine.

“The US Embassy is actively monitoring the investigations by Dominican authorities into these tragic deaths. We stand ready to provide assistance as requested,” a spokesperson said in a statement.