You can stay inside a mesmerizing house covered with mirrors on Airbnb for $165 a night

- The “unique artist mirrored house” is an Airbnb located outside of Pittsburgh that is completely covered in mirrors.
- The home is an artist’s paradise, complete with an LP library, woodworking shop, studio, backyard pond, and garden.
- Up to 10 guests can stay at the “unique artist mirrored house,” starting from $165 per night including breakfast and morning coffee prepared by the hosts.
There are plenty of unique homes listed on Airbnb, but an artist’s paradise that’s covered in mirrors on the outskirts of Pittsburgh might be one of the more unconventional accommodations you can rent.
Hosted by artists and educators Martin and Jesha in the suburb of Fox Chapel, the “unique artist mirrored house” is adorned with small, mirrored subway tiles on the exterior.
Though the house continues to boast the mirror theme on the inside, it’s also filled with original artwork and furnishings throughout, as well as a home theater, an art studio, a woodworking shop, a backyard pond and garden, and more.
Up to 10 guests can stay at the “unique artist mirrored house,” starting from $165 per night including daily breakfast and morning coffee prepared by the hosts.
Take a tour of the creative haven below.
Martin and Jesha’s “unique artist mirrored house” might be one of the most eclectic homes on Airbnb.
The unique home is tucked away in the Fox Chapel suburb of Pittsburgh.
The entire exterior of the house is covered in mirrored panels.
Even the windows and chimney are reflective.
While the accommodation is listed on Airbnb as a “private room in a house,” guests have access to the entire home and all of its amenities.
The house sleeps 10 guests across three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms, according to the listing.
The inside of the house plays on the mirror theme as well.
In addition to mirrors on the walls and ceiling, the dining room has glowing aquariums and a striped table and chairs.
Even the chandeliers are made of mirrors.
Mirrors are incorporated in many other minor accents throughout the home.
The mirrored house has a complete chef’s kitchen for guests to use.
Breakfast and house roasted ground coffee is served each morning and included with your stay, according to the home’s listing on Airbnb.
There’s a bar area right next to the kitchen.
You could enjoy a meal or boozy beverage here.
Each room has a different feel.
The space includes many original artworks and furnishings.
There’s an office space with a desk for any guests who have to work, or who just want to look through the home’s music collection.
The bookshelves are fully stocked with records for you to peruse.
And there’s a lounge area where you can enjoy some artwork.
There are also a number of record players lining the walls.
The bedrooms are as artistic and unique as the rest of the house.
Yes, those are shoes on the wall.
The bathroom embraces the mirror theme from the house’s exterior.
The guest bathroom has a sunken tub, walk-in shower, and ToTo toilet, according to the Airbnb listing.
There’s a coffee bar in one of the hallways.
It even comes complete with a Pasquini espresso machine.
There’s also a pool table.
There’s seemingly no shortage of things to do in this house.
And there’s a home theater that guests can use.
It’s perfect for a night in when you aren’t going downtown to explore Pittsburgh.
There’s a wood shop in the house as well.
It’s just one of several creative spaces throughout the property.
There’s also a studio.
Altogether, the home is an artist’s haven.
The studio looks out over the yard and gardens.
You can draw creative inspiration from nature.
The garden looks like it’s incredibly serene.
Spending time outdoors by the pond would be a nice break from the city.
You can also take in the outdoor beauty of the property from the porch.
There’s plenty of space to lounge and a full dining table and chairs to eat a meal on a nice day.
There’s even an outdoor kitchen for barbecuing.
The mirror theme comes into play out here, too.
At the time of writing, a stay at the Airbnb starts at $165 per night.
You can find out more about the mirrored house, or book a stay, on the home’s Airbnb listing.
