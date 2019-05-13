You can stay inside a mesmerizing house covered with mirrors on Airbnb for $165 a night

caption The home is an artist’s paradise, complete with an LP library, woodworking shop, studio, backyard pond, and garden. source Martin & Jesha/Airbnb

The “unique artist mirrored house” is an Airbnb located outside of Pittsburgh that is completely covered in mirrors.

Up to 10 guests can stay at the “unique artist mirrored house,” starting from $165 per night including breakfast and morning coffee prepared by the hosts.

There are plenty of unique homes listed on Airbnb, but an artist’s paradise that’s covered in mirrors on the outskirts of Pittsburgh might be one of the more unconventional accommodations you can rent.

Hosted by artists and educators Martin and Jesha in the suburb of Fox Chapel, the “unique artist mirrored house” is adorned with small, mirrored subway tiles on the exterior.

Though the house continues to boast the mirror theme on the inside, it’s also filled with original artwork and furnishings throughout, as well as a home theater, an art studio, a woodworking shop, a backyard pond and garden, and more.

Take a tour of the creative haven below.

Martin and Jesha’s “unique artist mirrored house” might be one of the most eclectic homes on Airbnb.

caption The mirrored house is located in Fox Chapel, Pittsburgh. source Martin & Jesha/Airbnb

The unique home is tucked away in the Fox Chapel suburb of Pittsburgh.

The entire exterior of the house is covered in mirrored panels.

caption The exterior of the home is reflective. source Martin & Jesha/Airbnb

Even the windows and chimney are reflective.

While the accommodation is listed on Airbnb as a “private room in a house,” guests have access to the entire home and all of its amenities.

caption Mirrors adorn the home like tiles. source Martin & Jesha/Airbnb

The house sleeps 10 guests across three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms, according to the listing.

The inside of the house plays on the mirror theme as well.

caption The theme carries through into the dining area. source Martin & Jesha/Airbnb

In addition to mirrors on the walls and ceiling, the dining room has glowing aquariums and a striped table and chairs.

Even the chandeliers are made of mirrors.

caption Mirror chandeliers in the dining room. source Martin & Jesha/Airbnb

Mirrors are incorporated in many other minor accents throughout the home.

The mirrored house has a complete chef’s kitchen for guests to use.

caption The kitchen looks like it’s well equipped. source Martin & Jesha/Airbnb

Breakfast and house roasted ground coffee is served each morning and included with your stay, according to the home’s listing on Airbnb.

There’s a bar area right next to the kitchen.

caption The bar appears to have a more minimalistic style. source Martin & Jesha/Airbnb

You could enjoy a meal or boozy beverage here.

Each room has a different feel.

caption The lounge space has a sleek, modern look. source Martin & Jesha/Airbnb

The space includes many original artworks and furnishings.

There’s an office space with a desk for any guests who have to work, or who just want to look through the home’s music collection.

caption The office has an impressive record collection. source Martin & Jesha/Airbnb

The bookshelves are fully stocked with records for you to peruse.

And there’s a lounge area where you can enjoy some artwork.

caption This lounge area has black and white furnishings. source Martin & Jesha/Airbnb

There are also a number of record players lining the walls.

The bedrooms are as artistic and unique as the rest of the house.

caption The bedroom is more colorful than the lounge and dining areas. source Martin & Jesha/Airbnb

Yes, those are shoes on the wall.

The bathroom embraces the mirror theme from the house’s exterior.

caption This bathroom is not like many others. source Martin & Jesha/Aribnb

The guest bathroom has a sunken tub, walk-in shower, and ToTo toilet, according to the Airbnb listing.

There’s a coffee bar in one of the hallways.

caption The space is ideal for anyone who likes coffee. source Martin & Jesha/Airbnb

It even comes complete with a Pasquini espresso machine.

There’s also a pool table.

caption This room looks like a good place to spend time in a group. source Martin & Jesha/Airbnb

There’s seemingly no shortage of things to do in this house.

And there’s a home theater that guests can use.

caption The red chairs look like ones you’d find in a movie theater. source Martin & Jesha/Airbnb

It’s perfect for a night in when you aren’t going downtown to explore Pittsburgh.

There’s a wood shop in the house as well.

caption The woodworking shop is ideal for anyone creative. source Martin & Jesha/Airbnb

It’s just one of several creative spaces throughout the property.

There’s also a studio.

caption You can tell it’s an artist’s home. source Martin & Jesha/Airbnb

Altogether, the home is an artist’s haven.

The studio looks out over the yard and gardens.

caption The studio looks just as cool from the outside. source Martin & Jesha/Airbnb

You can draw creative inspiration from nature.

The garden looks like it’s incredibly serene.

caption You could take your coffee outside to enjoy the sunshine. source Martin & Jesha/Airbnb

Spending time outdoors by the pond would be a nice break from the city.

You can also take in the outdoor beauty of the property from the porch.

caption The porch offers more shade if it’s a sunny day. source Martin & Jesha/Airbnb

There’s plenty of space to lounge and a full dining table and chairs to eat a meal on a nice day.

There’s even an outdoor kitchen for barbecuing.

caption The house has it all. source Martin & Jesha/Airbnb

The mirror theme comes into play out here, too.

At the time of writing, a stay at the Airbnb starts at $165 per night.

caption The mirrored house almost blends into its surroundings. source Martin & Jesha/Airbnb

You can find out more about the mirrored house, or book a stay, on the home’s Airbnb listing.