The true meaning of 15 popular songs that everyone gets wrong

If you’ve never read all the lyrics to certain songs or only heard them in passing, there’s a chance you have no idea what those songs are actually about.

Many of the most misunderstood or misinterpreted songs aren’t even particularly cryptic, but a true earworm with a catchy hook, killer chorus, and a memorable melody can sometimes be a recipe for distraction where messaging is concerned.

Below are 16 songs you may have misinterpreted.

REM’s “The One I Love” Is not a love song.

caption The song is about brutal heartbreak. source Youtube/remhq

Despite the fact that the second line of REM’s “The One I Love” clearly indicates the song is about a bitter breakup (“This one goes out to the one I’ve left behind / A simple prop to occupy my time”), listeners still seem to believe it’s a heartfelt love song.

“It’s a brutal kind of song, and I don’t know if a lot of people pick up on that,” frontman Michael Stipe told Rolling Stone in 1987. “But I’ve always left myself pretty open to interpretation. It’s probably better that they just think it’s a love song at this point.”

In a 1988 interview with the now-defunct Musician Magazine, Stipe said the song is “lyrically very straightforward.”

“It’s very clear that it’s about using people over and over again,” Stipe explained.

The Goo Goo Dolls’ “Slide” is about dealing with an unplanned pregnancy.

caption The song is about deciding whether to keep the baby or get an abortion. source Youtube/ Goo Goo Dolls

A lot of people get hung up on Goo Goo Dolls’ frontman Johnny Rzeznik declaring the subject of the song as “beautiful” and forget the whole verse about how her father “hit the wall” and her mother “disowned” her.

“I was thinking a lot about the neighborhood I grew up in. ‘Slide’ is about a teenage boy and girl. They’re trying to figure out if they’re going to keep the baby or if she’s going to get an abortion or if they’re just going to run away,” Rzeznik told Billboard in 2018. “They’re dealing with these heavy life choices at a very early age. Everybody grew up way too fast.”

Speaking to Stereogum that same year, the singer described the song as a “not-so-apocryphal tale about some hard choices and dealing with a very rigid culture with a lot of demands put on the people who are part of that community, whether it was religious pressure, family pressure.”

Green Day’s “Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life)” is a bitter breakup song masquerading as a feel-good tune about remembering the good times.

caption The chorus is actually sarcastic. source Youtube/ Green Day

If you have fond memories of belting out “Good Riddance (Time of your Life)” at your middle school graduation or during the last night of overnight camp with your friends, you aren’t alone. Many people seemed to misinterpret the lyric “I hope you had the time of your life” as an earnest one, and ignore the first half of the song’s title.

Singer Billie Joe Armstrong told Guitar Legends magazine in 2005 that he wrote the song while breaking up with his girlfriend who was moving to Ecuador: “I was trying to be as understanding about it as I could. I wrote the song as kind of a bon voyage. I was trying not to be bitter, but I think it came out as a little bitter anyway.”

Third Eye Blind’s “Semi-Charmed Life” isn’t about feeling malaise or dissatisfied with your life.

caption The song is actually about a crystal meth addiction. source Youtube/ Thrillington

It’s pretty much a fact that “Semi-Charmed Life” is the best karaoke song of all time with its frantic tempo that can leave you breathlessly trying to keep up with the lyrics. The song’s pace reflects its content about the brutal cycle of highs and lows that accompany crystal meth addiction.

“It’s a dirty, filthy song about snorting speed and getting blow jobs. It’s really funny that people play it on the radio,” singer Stephan Jenkins told Billboard magazine in 1997. “I think people hear ‘Semi-Charmed Life’ as a happy summertime jam. And that’s fine with me. I don’t think the song should be so blatant that I have to come out and say ‘couples who take speed tend to break up, so don’t do it.'”

In a 1998 interview with Rolling Stone, Jenkins added:

“Yeah, it’s funny. I wrote a song about drugs and f——, and I’m pretty much about clean living on the road. We can’t even believe it got onto the radio. ‘Coming over you’ is just really what it reports to be: ‘She comes around, and she goes down on me.’ It’s not cryptic.”

Don McLean’s classic campfire song “American Pie” disguises its depressing nature with catchiness.

caption The song mentions a tragic plane crash. source Youtube/ maildavenow

The iconic and undeniably catchy 1971 song “American Pie” inevitably inspires group sing-alongs at bonfires and karaoke bars, but lyrically it’s depressing. The original release of the song clocks in at more than eight minutes long. Generally, people remember the song’s rhyming chorus, which bids farewell to Miss American Pie. They tend to forget that the lyrically dense song references the 1959 plane crash that killed Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, and J.P. Richardson as “the day the music died.”

According to The Guardian, McLean said in an early interview that the lyrics are intentionally ambiguous.

“People ask me if I left the lyrics open to ambiguity. Of course, I did. I wanted to make a whole series of complex statements. The lyrics had to do with the state of society at the time,” he said.

In 2015, McLean put the song’s original manuscript up for auction at Christie’s and told the auction house, “Basically, in ‘American Pie’ things are heading in the wrong direction. It is becoming less ideal, less idyllic. I don’t know whether you consider that wrong or right, but it is a morality song in a sense. I was around in 1970 and now I am around in 2015 there is no poetry and very little romance in anything anymore, so it is really like the last phase of ‘American Pie.'”

Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the USA” is not a song that celebrates the country.

caption The song was critical of the US involvement in Vietnam. source Youtube/ Bruce Springsteen

The catchy, repetitive chorus of Springsteen’s 1984 hit makes it easy for listeners to overlook the song’s actual message, which is a critique of America’s involvement in the Vietnam war.

“But when you think about all the young men and women that died in Vietnam, and how many died since they’ve been back – surviving the war and coming back and not surviving – you have to think that, at the time, the country took advantage of their selflessness. There was a moment when they were just really generous with their lives,” Springsteen told Rolling Stone in 1984.

According to The New Yorker, Springsteen once called “Born in the USA” the “most misunderstood song since ‘Louie, Louie.'”

After Conservative columnist George Will lauded the song’s chorus as a “grand, cheerful affirmation,” and Ronald Reagan dropped the singer’s name on the campaign trail, Springsteen told Rolling Stone:

“I think what’s happening now is people want to forget. There was Vietnam, there was Watergate, there was Iran – we were beaten, we were hustled, and then we were humiliated. And I think people got a need to feel good about the country they live in. But what’s happening, I think, is that that need – which is a good thing – is gettin’ manipulated and exploited.

“And you see the Reagan re-election ads on TV – you know: ‘It’s morning in America.’ And you say, ‘well, it’s not morning in Pittsburgh. It’s not morning above 125th Street in New York.’ It’s midnight, and, like, there’s a bad moon risin’. And that’s why when Reagan mentioned my name in New Jersey, I felt it was another manipulation, and I had to disassociate myself from the president’s kind words.”

Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You” isn’t about letting go of an epic romance.

caption This song was actually about moving on professionally. source Youtube/ TransLucenT3D

The 1973 song (which was famously covered by Whitney Houston in 1992) was inspired by Parton’s decision to move on from working with her mentor Porter Wagoner.

“I was with Porter for seven years, and I learned so many things from Porter. We had one of those relationships where we were just so passionate about what we did; it was like fire and ice. We kind of butted heads all the time, but we loved each other. There was a great passion there. And I wanted to leave the show. I had told Porter that I would stay with the show for five years. I wanted to go out on my own,” Parton told The Tennessean in 2015.

Parton said she wanted to make Wagoner understand how much she appreciated him, so she wrote the song to let him know.

Semisonic’s “Closing Time” isn’t actually an anthem for last call.

caption The song is secretly about the birth of Wilson’s daughter. source Youtube/ SemisonicVEVO

Just because bars are still playing Semisonic’s “Closing Time” as the final song of the night doesn’t mean the song is actually about the last call.

Singer Dan Wilson revealed the song is actually about the birth of his daughter. Rather than write a cheesy song that was blatantly about the birth of his kid, Wilson hid the song’s real meaning.

“And I hid it so well in plain view that millions and millions of people heard the song and bought the song and didn’t get it. They think it’s about being bounced from a bar, but it’s about being bounced from the womb,” he said on stage during his college reunion at Harvard in 2015.

Clash’s “Rock The Casbah” was inspired by the ban on all music in Iran in 1979.

caption The song is actually pretty political. source Youtube/ The Clash

If you’ve never sat down and read the lyrics to “Rock The Casbah” you might be surprised to learn that the song was actually written as a response to Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini banning all music in Iran in 1979.

In a 1991 radio interview, frontman Joe Strummer said he started writing the song after the band’s manager pleaded with them to write shorter songs and it grew from there:

“I started to wail about the muezzin and the sheiks and the oil in the desert. Somebody’d told me earlier that if you had a disco album in Tehran, you got 20 lashes. And if you had a bottle of Johnny Walker Black Label whiskey, you got 40 lashes. I couldn’t get this out of my mind, so I was trying to say fanaticism is nowhere. There’s no tenderness or humanity in fanaticism. That’s what I was trying to say in ‘Rock the Casbah.'”

Bryan Adams’ song “Summer of ’69” is not referencing the year.

caption The song alludes to a sexual position. source Youtube/ Bryan Adams

Historically speaking, 1969 was a big year. That was the summer Neil Armstrong walked on the moon, Woodstock took place, the Stonewall Riots happened and President Nixon announced the first withdrawal of American troops from Vietnam. But Bryan Adams’ song “Summer of ’69” isn’t about any of that – it’s about sex.

“A lot of people think it’s about the year, but actually, it’s more about making love in the summertime,” Adams told “The Early Show” in 2008. “It’s using ’69’ as a sexual reference.”

Phil Collins’ “In The Air Tonight” wasn’t written after he saw a man let another man drown.

caption Collins was going through a tough divorce. source Youtube/ Phil Collins

The legends surrounding the backstory to Collins’ 1981 hit are plentiful and likely grew thanks to a reference on Eminem’s song “Stan,” but “In The Air” isn’t about “that guy who could’ve saved that other guy from drownin’, but didn’t.”

“Unfortunately none of it’s true. I was just pissed off, ya know? I was angry,” Collins told Jimmy Fallon when he visited “The Tonight Show” in 2016, adding that he was going through an emotionally taxing divorce.

John Lennon’s “Imagine” isn’t simply a song about unity and world peace.

caption This song is actually about the Communist manifesto. source Youtube/ John Lennon

Most people think Lennon’s 1971 ballad “Imagine” is about people putting aside their differences to change the world, but the song – which was co-written with wife Yoko Ono – is more political.

According to Rolling Stone, Lennon once described the song as “virtually the Communist Manifesto, even though I am not particularly a communist and I do not belong to any movement.” The song clearly asks the listener to imagine a world without religion or possessions, but Lennon admitted that he intentionally tried to “sugarcoat” his message with the song’s sweetness.

“‘Imagine’ is a big hit almost everywhere – anti-religious, anti-nationalistic, anti-conventional, anti-capitalistic, but because it is sugarcoated, it is accepted,” Lennon once said, according to biographer James Henke. “Now I understand what you have to do: Put your political message across with a little honey.”

Sarah McLaughlin’s “Angel” is about heroin addiction.

caption More specifically, Jonathan Melvoin’s overdose. source Youtube/ Nettwerk Music

Most listeners think the song is about a profound, personal loss, but McLaughlin revealed the song was inspired by the death of Smashing Pumpkins keyboardist Jonathan Melvoin, who overdosed on heroin in 1996.

“I went to a cottage north of Montreal to relax and write. I read on arrival in Rolling Stone about the Smashing Pumpkins keyboard player who had OD’ed in a hotel room,” McLaughlin wrote on Quora in 2014. “The story shook me because though I have never done hard drugs like that, I felt a flood of empathy for him and that feeling of being lost, lonely, and desperately searching for some kind of release.”

Rihanna’s “S&M” isn’t actually about sex.

caption The song is a metaphor for her relationship with the media. source Youtube/ Rihanna

If you thought Rihanna’s 2010 hit “S&M” was about getting kinky, you might be surprised to learn it’s actually about her relationship with the media.

“The song can be taken very literally, but it’s actually a very metaphorical song. It’s about the love-hate relationship with the media and how sometimes the pain is pleasurable,” Rihanna told Vogue in 2011. “We feed off it – or I do. And it was a very personal message that I was trying to get across.”

“MMMBop” is a word Hanson made up, but it’s supposed to be a measurement of time.

caption MMMBop is a measurement of time. source Youtube/ Hanson

Though the song was everywhere in 1997, many people had no idea what the Hanson brothers were singing about.

“‘MMMBop’ represents a frame of time. ‘In an MMMBop they’re gone,’ it says in the lyrics of the song. The whole song’s about the fact that almost everything in your life will come and go very quickly. You’ve got to figure out what matters and grab onto those things,” Zac Hanson told Australia’s “Kyle and Jackie O Show” in 2017.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly that same year, the drummer dubbed “MMMBop” the “most misunderstood successful song of all time.”

