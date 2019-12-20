The 27 best looks the Miss America contestants wore in the pageant

Miss America 2020 was held at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, on Thursday.

Many of the candidates made a statement with their pageant attire, which included a mix of gowns and more casual looks.

From Miss Virginia’s mermaid-style dress to Miss South Carolina’s “Stronger” T-shirt, here are the best looks from the Miss America 2020 contest.

The Miss America candidates stepped on stage ready to make a lasting impression with their fashion choices.

Since the Miss America competition no longer has a swimsuit and evening gown portion, the candidates made sure the outfits worn during the live event reflected their talents and personal styles.

From brightly colored gowns to deep V-neck styles, here are some of the best looks from the Miss America 2020 competition.

Maile Johnston, Miss Alaska, dazzled in red at Miss America 2020.

Johnston looked like she was ready for a ball in this red gown. The beaded, deep V-neck top stands out against the simple skirt.

Monica Thompson of Colorado was ready to shine in gold.

Thompson embodied a golden goddess with this beaded gown. The draped crystal sleeves were an unexpected touch.

Jillian Fisher, Miss Vermont, went with a simple, yet classic gown.

Fisher’s two-tone navy dress is very on-trend since classic blue was named the Pantone Color of 2020.

Chandler Foreman of Texas brought the sparkles to Miss America 2020.

The contestant wore an intricate beaded blue dress that was simply mesmerizing.

The top of Miss Massachusetts Lyndsey Littlefield’s dress glistened in the light.

The off-the-shoulder green gown is that much better thanks to the delicate silver beads across the top and waist.

Jade Glab, Miss New Jersey, wore a gown with a hidden detail.

When Glab walked on the stage you could see the chiffon cape was actually attached to her bracelets, so it flowed flawlessly as she walked.

Alex Francke, Miss Kentucky, also wore navy blue.

The best part of Francke’s look has to be the intricate beading running all throughout the dress and sleeves.

Miss Connecticut Jillian Duffy’s thigh-high slit can easily be hidden.

The multicolored belt of Duffy’s dress was offset perfectly by her matching shoes and earrings.

It was all about the slit when it came to Miss Georgia Victoria Hill’s dress.

The crystal beading and satin shoes complete Hill’s look.

Allie Swanson of Nebraska brought all the drama with her gown.

The tulle mermaid skirt adds just the right amount of drama to this simple black dress.

Addison Price, Miss Oklahoma, went with a classic white gown.

Your eye is immediately drawn to the detail in that one-shoulder silver rhinestone top.

Tiarra Taylor of Indiana opted for a bold color.

The color of Taylor’s dress made her stand out from the rest of the contestants.

Emily Tinsman, Miss Iowa, was ready to shine on the stage in this gown.

Thanks to the simplicity of the blue skirt, the silver-and-blue striped top really stands out.

Hillary May of Delaware’s dress was the perfect mix of sexy and sophisticated.

The bodice on May’s gown is packed with crystals that perfectly catch the light. The thigh-high slit is an unexpected touch of sexy.

Alexandra Badgett, Miss Carolina, wore a champagne-colored gown.

Badgett’s gown, complete with side cutouts that are form-fitting, looks a bit like liquid gold.

Morgan Nichols of South Carolina sent a message with her two-piece ensemble.

Nichols paired her white “Stronger” T-shirt with a dramatic pink skirt.

Molly Andrade, Miss Rhode Island, put a glamorous spin on the classic black dress.

The sheer side panels and sleeves on Andrade’s dress stand out thanks to the sewn-in rhinestones.

Camille Schrier of Virginia donned an elegant mermaid-style gown.

The crystals on the sleeve are a standout detail against Schrier’s velvet dress.

Darynne Dahlem of Arkansas wore a floor-length dress with intricate beading.

The level of detail in Dahlem’s dress is incredible, and the color makes it the perfect gown to wear to a fancy holiday party.

Ariel Beverly, Miss Illinois, looks ready to shine in this form-fitting gown.

If you look closely at Beverly’s dress, you’ll notice the blue-and-gold embroidered flowers on her sleeves.

Meagan Crews of Louisiana went for a bright gown.

There is no looking away from the beading of Crews’ dress. As an added bonus, her earrings also matched perfectly.

Annika Wootan, Miss Kansas, looked ready for business in this fur-trimmed dress.

Wootan’s dress featured a thigh-high slit and feathered sleeves.

Caitlyn Stupi of Maryland upgraded the classic black gown with sparkles.

Stupi’s criss-cross halter gown featured crystals running down one side.

Lauren Molella of New York went the sultry route in this white gown.

The faux-fur off-the-shoulder detail stands out against the simplicity of this white gown.

Nicole Holbrook, Miss Hawaii, took the white dress to another level.

Holbrook’s multicolored corset top is an unexpected design feature that works perfectly.

It’s all about the bow sleeve on Alyssa Bohm of Wisconsin’s dress.

The one-shoulder bow sleeve of Bohm’s dress also features a brooch that matches the sparkle from her earrings.

Shivali Kadam, Miss Oregon, brought the sunshine to Miss America 2020.

Kadam’s completed her bright look with simple jewelry.