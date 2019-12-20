People watching the revamped Miss America competition were thoroughly unimpressed

caption Miss Virginia 2019 Camille Schrier was crowned Miss America 2020 on Thursday in Uncasville, Connecticut. source Donald Kravitz/Getty Images

The Miss America 2020 competition took place Thursday night at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Miss Virginia, Camille Schrier, was named Miss America 2020.

It’s the second year of Miss America 2.0, a revamped version of the competition that eliminated the swimsuit and evening gown portions of the competition.

Many viewers tuning into the competition took to Twitter to express criticism of the revamped competition, which included quick, on-air eliminations and interview questions that focused more on the ideals of Miss America 2.0 than the candidates themselves.

On Thursday night, Camille Schrier, Miss Virginia, was crowned Miss America 2020 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Schrier’s win makes her the second Miss America titleholder under Miss America 2.0, a rebranded version of the nearly 100-year-old competition hosted by the Miss America Organization. The Miss America 2019 competition, held in 2018, was the first year the contest did not include a swimsuit or evening gown portion.

While many fans seemed to understand and respect the organization’s choice to update some parts of the competition in an effort to be more inclusive and progressive, many viewers of Thursday’s Miss America 2020 finale criticized the pageant’s new format, which seemed to rush through several rounds and quickly eliminate candidates on-air.

One Twitter user wrote of Miss America 2020: “okay I understand no swimsuit, but can we go back to more of the traditional Miss America competition?? like we haven’t seen any of the women competing and it’s cut to top 7.”

okay I understand no swimsuit, but can we go back to more of the traditional Miss America competition?? like we haven’t seen any of the women competing and it’s cut to top 7. #MissAmerica2020 — madison cottrell (@madicott12) December 20, 2019

Another user compared the Miss America finale’s live elimination and feedback format to a game show, writing in a tweet: “What is happening right now? Why are the judges giving feedback on the responses? What in the ‘America’s Got Talent’ is going on here? I don’t like it. All the hard work of these girls and they’re getting eliminated like that?! This is awful.”

“These women worked hard and deserve to be celebrated,” Cara Mund, who was crowned Miss America 2018, wrote about the seemingly abrupt eliminations of the Miss America 2020 finale.

How about we see the entire top 15 and not just randomly cut them before they even compete? These women worked hard and deserve to be celebrated… #MissAmerica2020 — Cara Mund – Miss America 2018 (@CaraMund) December 20, 2019

Some viewers seemed to miss elements of the old competition, despite the Miss America Organization’s reasons for revamping the competition’s format.

“Okay so who else is bored by this new Miss America 2.0?” one Twitter user wrote. “So now we don’t even have women compete before we start narrowing it down? It’s also like a less elegant version of a local level pageant.”

Okay so who else is bored by this new Miss America 2.0? So now we don’t even have women compete before we start narrowing it down? It’s also like a less elegant version of a local level pageant. #MissAmerica2020 #MissAmerica — Tiffany, MBA (@tiffyb81) December 20, 2019

The same Twitter user continued, writing in a response to the original tweet: “I’m all for empowerment, but this one has become all about who’s gonna be the most politically correct candidate.”

I’m all for empowerment, but this one has become all about who’s gonna be the most politically correct candidate. ???? — Tiffany, MBA (@tiffyb81) December 20, 2019

Other viewers seemed to criticize the show’s poor lighting for parts of the competition – most notably a baton performance by Miss Missouri, Simone Esters, that several Twitter users pointed out did not have proper lighting.

Another user commented on the show’s poor lighting of Esters’ baton performance: “So sad they gave her such terrible lighting. She still killed the baton twirling. You go girl!”

So sad they gave her such terrible lighting #MissAmerica2020

She still killed the baton twirling. You go girl! ???????? — Tobi Shoffner (@TobiShoffner) December 20, 2019

Despite a number of viewers sharing their dissatisfaction with the rebranded competition, many fans did recognize positive aspects of the new format

For example, viewers took to Twitter to applaud candidates’ social impact platforms.

“I will say that the best part of 2.0 is the focus on the social impact initiative. Honestly, the only part I’ve really enjoyed so far,” one Twitter user wrote Thursday night.

I will say that the best part of 2.0 is the focus on the social impact initiative. Honestly the only part I’ve really enjoyed so far #MissAmerica2020 — Anna Conner (@along1037) December 20, 2019

In addition, viewers were quick to express their amazement at the science experiment demonstrated by Schrier, the newly crowned Miss America.

“A woman in science became our 2020 Miss America and I’ve never been more ecstatic,” one user wrote in a tweet Thursday night. “A scientist advocating in opiate addiction as well, this is AMAZING.”

A woman in science became our 2020 Miss America and I’ve never been more ecstatic. A scientist advocating in opiate addiction as well, this is AMAZING — ???????????? (@lxperrin) December 20, 2019

Representatives for the Miss America Organization did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.