Miss America winner Camille Schrier blew people away by performing a science experiment onstage as her talent

caption Miss Virginia Camille Schrier during the preliminaries at the Miss America 2020 pageant. source Miss America Organization

Camille Schrier from Virginia performed a science experiment as her talent at the Miss America 2020 pageant on Thursday.

Not only did she stun the judges and audience with her skills, but people on Twitter were also impressed.

Schrier is currently a student at Virginia Commonwealth University, where she’s working towards earning a doctor of pharmacy degree.

The 2020 Miss America pageant was held this year at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Miss America is no longer about swimsuit competitions and evening gowns.

On Thursday, five finalists of the 2020 pageant took the stage at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, to showcase their unique talents. Two contestants sang and two others danced, but Camille Schrier from Virginia took a completely different approach: She performed a science experiment onstage.

At a table with three flasks containing a combination of hydrogen peroxide, dish soap, and food coloring, Schrier poured potassium iodine – her catalyst – into each one to show what she called “the catalytic decomposition of hydrogen peroxide.”

Pouring the catalyst into each flask sparked a chemical reaction, producing colorful streams of foam that cascaded onto the floor around her.

caption Camille Schrier performs an experiment during the Miss America 2020 preliminaries. source Donald Kravitz/Getty Images

The audience cheered for Schrier after her experiment, while judge Lauren Ash called her “showmanship of science” fun to watch and an interesting idea while applauding her enthusiasm.

People on Twitter seemed just as excited about Schrier’s experiment, and thanked her for introducing STEM to the pageant world.

Virginia Tech, where Schrier previously earned two science degrees, even shared a video of her experiment.

When she later won the competition, viewers became even more enthusiastic.

This isn’t the first time Schrier has performed a science experiment during a pageant. In July, the Miss America winner also took home the crown at her state pageant after displaying the same talent.

Virginia Commonwealth University, where Schrier is earning her doctor of pharmacy degree, congratulated her win at the time, and also shared a video of the experiment.