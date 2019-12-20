Photos show the emotional moment Miss Virginia Camille Schrier was crowned the winner of Miss America 2020

caption Miss Virginia Camille Schrier during the preliminaries at the Miss America 2020 pageant. source Miss America Organization

Camille Schrier was crowned Miss America 2020 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, on Thursday.

Schrier hails from Virginia, and works as a biochemist.

To display her affinity for science during the pageant, Schrier performed an experiment as her talent.

She’s also created a social-impact initiative called Mind Your Meds: Drug Safety and Abuse Prevention from Pediatrics to Geriatrics.

Camille Schrier from Virginia has been named Miss America 2020.

She was awarded the title on Thursday during the annual competition, which was held this year at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. Schrier was crowned by the pageant’s previous winner, Nia Franklin, and looked emotional as she accepted her new role.

After her name was called, the biochemist clasped her hands to her face and began to tear up.

caption Camille Schrier gets emotional as she’s named Miss America 2020. source Donald Kravitz/Getty Images

Miss Viriginia Victoria Hill and Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin quickly stepped aside to let Schrier have a moment to herself.

caption Camille Schrier takes a moment for herself after winning. source Donald Kravitz/Getty Images

And when she stood back up to be crowned, Schrier looked even more in awe of her new title.

caption Nia Franklin crowns Camille Schrier as Miss America 2020. source Donald Kravitz/Getty Images

In addition to competing in pageants, Schrier is passionate about STEM: science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. She has two science degrees from Virginia Tech, and is now working towards earning a doctor of pharmacy degree from Virginia Commonwealth University.

She made sure to show her affinity for STEM onstage, as she performed a quick experiment during the pageant’s talent portion. She poured potassium iodine into flasks that contained a combintion of hydrogen peroxide, dish soap, and food coloring, creating colorful streams of foam that shot up into the air.

In July, Schrier performed the same experiment at her state pageant, where she also took home the crown.

caption Camille Schrier performs an experiment during the Miss America 2020 preliminaries. source Donald Kravitz/Getty Images

Schrier created a social-impact initiative for the pageant called Mind Your Meds: Drug Safety and Abuse Prevention from Pediatrics to Geriatrics. She briefly spoke about the cause during the show, and shared examples of people in her life who have struggled with medication.