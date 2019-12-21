13 things you didn’t see on TV during the Miss America pageant

caption Miss Virginia Camille Schrier during the talent portion of the Miss America competition. source Eric Liebowitz/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The Miss America competition was full of sparkles, gowns, and even an explosion on Thursday night.

But that’s just what happened on TV. There was also plenty that occurred behind-the-scenes.

Kelly Rowland, who was one of the judges, shared a sweet moment with two pint-sized pageant queens on the red carpet while talking to Insider.

And fellow judge Karamo Brown did a quick costume change before the show aired.

There were also plenty of details from the contestants’ gowns that you might have missed during the quick introduction round.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

You may have seen the beautiful gowns, the explosive science experiment, and one very sparkly crown.

But there’s plenty that went on behind-the-scenes of the Miss America competition, which was held at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, on Thursday night.

From nachos and costume changes to the clean-up crew and Kelly Rowland’s sweet red carpet moment, here’s everything you missed.

The Miss America competition was held at the Mohegan Sun Arena inside the Mohegan Sun Casino.

caption While you were watching the glamorous competition, many audience members were snacking on nachos. source Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

Walking into the arena, I felt like I was in Madison Square Garden, but instead of New York Knicks jerseys, everyone was wearing sparkling gowns and cocktail dresses.

The stadium had refreshment stands selling classic pre-game snacks like nachos, beer, and hot dogs.

There were even multiple tables full of merchandise for major Miss America fans.

caption Attendees could buy a $30 Miss America crop top. source Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

Among the items for sale were tote bags, sweatpants, and a $30 Miss America crop top.

Karamo Brown wore a baby-pink suit on the red carpet, but switched to a navy one for the show.

caption Karamo Brown with Kelly Rowland and Mario Lopez at the Miss America competition. source Heidi Gutman/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Brown shimmered in the metallic pink suit as he talked to press with fellow judges Kelly Rowland and “Superstore” actress Lauren Ash on the red carpet.

He then switched to a slick navy jacket for the actual show, which he also wore to the press conference after the winner was announced.

Miss South Carolina Morgan Nichols stood out in a sea of gowns with her T-shirt and dramatic skirt.

caption Miss South Carolina Morgan Nichols at the Miss America competition. source Eric Liebowitz/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

While viewers at home no doubt noticed Nichols’ statement shirt, which was emblazoned with the word “Stronger” on the front, they may have missed the pink ball gown skirt she was wearing as well.

Miss New York Lauren Molella looked like a winter queen with her fur trim.

caption Miss New York Lauren Molella at the Miss America competition. source Heidi Gutman/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

While many of her fellow Miss America contestants opted for sparkles, Miss New York looked straight out of a holiday film with the fur detail on her white gown.

Miss New Jersey Jade Glab’s red dress got a dose of drama thanks to fabric that was attached to her matching bejeweled bracelets.

caption Miss New Jersey Jade Glab at the Miss America competition. source Eric Liebowitz/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Glab walked down the Miss America stage with extra flair after she was named among the top 15 contestants at the beginning of the finals.

Many of the contestants’ families were holding signs with their headshots during the show. Others held pictures of the girls glued onto popsicle sticks.

caption Miss Missouri’s family waved signs with her face whenever she was onstage. source Anneta Konstantinides/Insider/Eric Liebowitz/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

I was sat behind Miss Missouri Simone Esters’ family, who proudly held up signs that had a picture of her on one side. On the other side of each sign was a letter that, together, spelled out ‘Simone.’

A number of attendees were also wearing pins, T-shirts, or jackets that celebrated their favorite contestants. The mother of Miss Virginia Camille Schrier, who was crowned the new Miss America, was wearing a lab coat that read “Miss Virginia Mama.”

Rowland had a sweet moment with two young fans on the red carpet, who both later appeared on the national broadcast.

caption Kelly Rowland had a sweet moment with two pageant queens who later appeared on the broadcast. source Heidi Gutman/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images/Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

The two girls were standing at the beginning of the red carpet when Rowland walked by and, as she was talking to Insider, one of them screamed her name.

After finishing her answer, Rowland graciously asked to be excused so that she could hug the two girls and take pictures with them.

“I have to go see this little girl over there!” she said before walking over to them.

A man in a yellow jacket was on hand to make sure Rowland’s hair stayed perfect during the show.

caption A man in a yellow jacket was on hand to keep Rowland’s hair in check. source Heidi Gutman/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images/Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

I spotted him brushing Rowland’s locks during various commercial breaks, reaching over for touch-ups as she sat in her seat at the judges’ table.

The lighting for Miss Missouri’s talent portion was even worse than it appeared on television.

caption Miss Missouri Simone Esters during the talent portion at the Miss America competition. source Eric Liebowitz/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images/Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

Miss Missouri Simone Esters put on an incredible show with her twirling batons, but the audience could barely see it because of how poor the lighting was.

I strained my eyes every time Esters threw the batons in the air, only really knowing if she had caught them once people in seats closer to the stage began to cheer.

Karamo commented on the poor lighting during the show, telling Esters that she was able to shine through it.

Miss Virginia Camille Schrier, who was later crowned Miss America, demonstrated a scientific experiment during her talent portion, but fans at home may have missed her sparkling black pants.

caption Miss Virginia Camille Schrier during the talent portion of the Miss America competition. source Eric Liebowitz/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Schrier, a biochemist, poured potassium iodine into flasks containing a combination of hydrogen peroxide, dish soap, and food coloring to show what she said was a “catalytic decomposition of hydrogen peroxide.”

The potassium iodine reacted with the mixtures, causing colorful streams of foam to shoot up into the sky before falling to the floor.

Nearly 10 crew members were on hand to clean up the experiment as the show went to commercial break.

caption The clean-up crew after Schrier’s experiment. source Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

A few of the crew members carefully picked up a tarp that was covering the table, carrying the foam backstage.

The remaining crew members then picked up a larger tarp that had been placed on the ground to catch any spillage during Schrier’s experiment.

The contestants shared a sweet moment with their families before the top seven was cut to five.

caption The contestants sweetly waved to their families before another round of eliminations began. source Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

Schrier happily pointed at someone in the crowd, while Miss Georgia Victoria Hill waved and Miss Oklahoma Addison Price blew a kiss.