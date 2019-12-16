Miss Nigeria Nyekachi Douglas lost to her friend in the Miss World pageant, but her reaction is winning people’s hearts

caption Miss Nigeria Nyekachi Douglas celebrates after Miss Jamaica Toni-Ann Singh is named Miss World. source Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images

Miss Nigeria Nyekachi Douglas is being praised for her heartwarming reaction after losing Miss World.

After Miss Jamaica Toni-Ann Singh was named Miss World, Douglas jumped up and down and did a happy dance as she congratulated and hugged her friend.

Douglas later said in an interview that Singh was “amazing” and had been her support system during the pageant.

People took to Twitter to praise Douglas, calling her “selfless” and the best kind of friend.

If you tuned in to the Miss World 2019 pageant just seconds after the winner was announced, you would have probably thought that Miss Nigeria took home the crown.

Nyekachi Douglas, 21, let out an excited yelp, jumped up in the air, and did a little happy dance as the new Miss World was called.

The winner was actually her friend, Miss Jamaica Toni-Ann Singh. But Douglas’ reaction captured hearts all over the world.

caption Miss Nigeria Nyekachi Douglas congratulates Miss Jamaica Toni-Ann Singh after she wins Miss World. source HENRY NICHOLLS/Reuters

Douglas, Singh, and Miss Brazil Elis Coelho were the last three women on stage during the pageant, which was held in London on Saturday night.

Singh, 23, appeared stunned when her name was called as the winner, but Douglas instantly began jumping and dancing in excitement before enveloping her and Coelho in a big hug.

caption Miss Nigeria Nyekachi Douglas congratulates Miss Jamaica Toni-Ann Singh after she wins Miss World. source HENRY NICHOLLS/Reuters

Many on Twitter praised Douglas, calling her “selfless” and the best kind of friend.

Douglas went on to praise Singh in an interview right after the pageant, calling her “amazing” and saying she was a huge support system during the competition.

“You know, there were a lot of times where you’re like ‘Oh my god, this is really too much for me,”‘ Douglas said. “And she’s the one who would be like, ‘Listen, you’ve got this.”‘

Douglas was also seen celebrating her fellow contestants throughout the night.

When Miss Nepal Anushka Shrestha won the “Beauty with a Purpose” award, Douglas was pictured enthusiastically clapping and cheering for her.

Douglas was also seen snapping in agreement as Miss Kenya Maria Wavinya gave her statement.

While she may not have taken home the crown, Douglas now has plenty of new fans.

caption Miss Nigeria Nyekachi Douglas. source HENRY NICHOLLS/Reuters

