A complete timeline of Kermit The Frog and Miss Piggy’s on-and-off relationship

caption Miss Piggy and Kermit have been through a lot together. source Disney

Kermit The Frog and Miss Piggy have a confusing on-and-off relationship that spans decades.

Their wedding is an ongoing topic of discussion in “Muppet Show” episodes, “The Muppets Take Manhattan,” and TV interviews.

The couple officially ended things in 2015.

Name a more iconic duo than Miss Piggy and Kermit – I’ll wait. But, just because this pair is well-known doesn’t mean the road has been super smooth. In fact, with more ups and downs than many human celebrity couples, the road for these two has been rocky.

The specifics of the relationship can be hard to follow, but they do exist, so we’ve mapped it out for you.

1976: Miss Piggy and Kermit met.

caption Ballet dancer Rudolf Nureyev (1938 – 1993) with Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy. source Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

The star couple debuted on the pilot of “The Muppet Show” in 1976. While the romance took a little while to develop in the show, in “The Muppet Movie” (1979) Miss Piggy reveals that for her, it was love at first sight.

1978: The Wedding sketch had Miss Piggy trying to trick Kermit into marrying her.

caption Miss Piggy tried to trick Kermit into getting married. source ITV

In episode 310 of “The Muppet Show,” Miss Piggy organized a “sketch” where she and Kermit were to play bride and groom, only this wouldn’t be a sketch. Piggy secretly hired a real minister and convinced Scooter to trick into Kermit signing a marriage license. Unfortunately, chaos broke out right before Kermie has the time to say “I do” and the two were forced to wait to exchange vows.

1979: An official engagement was announced.

caption Miss Piggy made an engagement announcement. source NBC

When Kermit the Frog was hosting a 1979 episode of “The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson,” Miss Piggy used the spotlight to announce their engagement. Kermit, however, was displeased and this clearly didn’t end up in a marriage any time soon.

1984: They had their first wedding.

caption There was an actual wedding, but not an actual marriage. source ITV

In “The Muppets Take Manhattan,” we finally saw Piggy and Kermit married for real, or so it seemed. This marriage has since been debunked by Piggy herself, claiming the minister was “defrocked” before the ceremony.

“Kermit says – and will continue to say – on interviews and such, ‘I’m just an actor and when two actors marry on stage, they’re only acting.’ But Miss Piggy continues to bring in this minister as evidence that they’re really married,” said Muppets creator Jim Henson in 1984 in regards to the marriage of his characters.

1990: The pair broke up on “The Today Show.”

caption Miss Piggy and Kermit went on “The Today Show” to announce their breakup. source ABC

On May 4, 1990, Kermit and Miss Piggy went on “The Today Show”to announce their official separation.

On May 14, People magazine ran a gossip piece about the breakup.

1993: The pair revealed they were in a domestic partnership.

caption Kermit accidentally shared that they were in a relationship. source CNN

In a 1993 interview with Larry King, Kermit claimed they have never and will never get married. However, Piggy let it slip that they live together and have a happy domestic relationship.

A year later, while on “Good Morning Texas” to promote “Muppet Classic Theater” Kermit denied an existence of the romance he confirmed just a year earlier. Thus began the most confusing years of the relationship.

1996: There were more mixed signals.

caption At this point, both of them seemed to have different ideas of their relationship. source ITV

During 1996 promotional tours for “Muppet Treasure Island” and other appearances that year, varying answers to the marriage question. In an interview with Clive James, Kermit denied being married and even having feelings for Miss Piggy. Even though that same year Piggy herself told Regis Philbin that they were married.

2005: Piggy said that they were “married in our hearts.”

caption The relationship continued to confuse us. source ITV

In Pepe’s Profiles, a bonus segment on “The Muppet Movie: Kermit’s 50th Anniversary Edition,” Piggy used the phrase “we are married in our hearts” to describe the relationship.

This is a phrase that Piggy and Kermit continued to use in interviews throughout the remainder of their romantic relationship.

2011: Two pair split up and got back together in “The Muppets.”

caption “The Muppets” movie ends with with a possibility of Miss Piggy and Kermit. source Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

When the 2011 Muppets film reboot opens, we see that Miss Piggy and Kermit are living separate lives. He was living in LA, while she was in France, living her dream as a fashion editor for Vogue Paris. The movie brought them together, ending in the tear-jerking sequence where Kermit gets as close as he ever does to telling Miss Piggy he loves her.

2014: They seemed to be planning a wedding.

caption Miss Piggy appeared with an engagement ring. source Sony Pictures Television

When promoting “Muppets: Most Wanted” in an interview with Queen Latifah, Kermit confirmed that they have been in a “committed relationship for a long time.” Days later a profile came out in People, providing details from what seemed like the official wedding at last.

2015: They officially split.

caption They made the breakup Twitter official. source Twitter/MissPiggy

In 2015, the two ended their relationship officially. Kermit tweeted out a statement saying

“After careful thought, thoughtful consideration and considerable squabbling, we have made the difficult decision to terminate our romantic relationship.”

Three years later and this appears to still be the case.

2018: The pair remained cordial.

caption The two appear to now have a working relationship. source ABC

Kermit and Piggy starred together as coworkers and friends in the short-lived ABC show “The Muppets.” Kermit made headlines for dating a new pig named Denise, but the pair broke up at the end of the first season.

Their last appearance together was at the Muppets Take The Hollywood Bowl performance in 2017.

