Miss Teen USA 2019 was crowned wearing her natural curls

caption Kaliegh Garris is crowned Miss Teen USA 2019 on Sunday. source Patrick Prather/The Miss Universe Organization

On Sunday, Kaliegh Garris was named Miss Teen USA 2019 at the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino in Reno, Nevada. The former Miss Connecticut Teen USA received her crown and sash while wearing her natural curls.

Garris is the first winner since 1999 to wear a natural hairstyle at the pageant. She was crowned by Hailey Colborn, who held the Miss Teen USA title in 2018, and Sarah Rose Summers, Miss USA 2018.

caption Kaliegh Garris is given a sash by Sarah Rose Summers and Hailey Colborn. source Patrick Prather/The Miss Universe Organization

Speaking to Refinery29, Garris said she started relaxing her hair at the age of 6, but was later inspired by a friend to go natural.

“When I was younger, I debated if it was the right thing,” Garris told Refinery29. “But as I’ve gotten older, it makes me feel unique.”

Now, as Miss Teen USA 2019, Garris is hoping to change the stereotypical beauty ideals expected of pageant contestants.

“As Miss Connecticut Teen USA, there are girls who would look at me in awe because they’ve always had the image of straight hair in pageants,” Garris told Refinery29.

“Being able to spread the message of diversity, being yourself, and being confident in your curly, natural hair is something that I’m really looking forward to with my new national title,” she continued.

caption Before becoming Miss Teen USA, Garris was named Miss Connecticut Teen USA. source Benjamin Askinas/The Miss Universe Organization

Prior to Garris, only two Miss Teen USA winners were crowned while wearing natural hairstyles.

The most recent was in 1999, when Ashley Coleman, Miss Delaware Teen USA, received the crown.

caption Ashley Coleman was named Miss Teen USA in 1999. source The Miss Universe Organization

Earlier in 1991, Janel Bishop became the first woman crowned Miss Teen USA while wearing a natural hairstyle. She previously won Miss New Hampshire Teen 1991.

caption In 1991, Janel Bishop wore her natural hair while being crowned. source The Miss Universe Organization

Representatives for Kaliegh Garris didn’t immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.