Miss Universe’s first openly gay contestant is from a country where same sex relationships are illegal

caption Miss Myanmar made history as the first openly gay contestant in Miss Universe’s 67 year history. source Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Cirque du Soleil

Miss Universe’s first openly gay contestant strutted down the runway on Sunday night despite coming from a country where homosexuality is criminalized.

Miss Myanmar representative Swe Zin Htet may not have been crowned the title but the 20-year-old still made history for the long-running beauty pageant.

After Miss South Africa won the competition, Zin Htet apologized to fans on Facebook and Instagram for not making the top 20 by writing “sry….” and was inundated with comments of support from those who said she did Myanmar proud.

The Miss Universe Organization also championed Zin Htet for being “brave enough” to share her story in a statement published shortly after the competition.

“We are honored to give a platform to strong, inspirational women like Miss Universe Myanmar, who are brave enough to share their unique stories with the world,” wrote the group’s president Paula Shugart.

In its 67 years, not one Miss Universe contestant has been openly gay until Zin Htet publically came out just before the competition in Atlanta, Georgia.

Known to her fans as “Superman,” Htet told pageant forum Missosology she’s been gay for five years but decided to let the world know in an effort to “promote equality” and “freedom of choice.”

“I came to a full realization about my sexual orientation over a long time. I knew I was ‘one of them’ way back in 2015.

“It is personally quite challenging but I feel that I have a greater voice and the best position to promote this cause.”

Section 377 of Myanmar’s colonial-era Penal Code outlaws same-sex activities, according to the Myanmar Times.

While the law carries sentences ranging from 10 years to life, it is very rarely used in practice, the publication states.

caption Myanmar has a population of approximately 54.2 million. source Shutterstock/Stephane Bidouze

“I believe that not all countries allow same-sex marriage. I want the world to accept the LGBTQ+ community and their right to choose their own path and pursuit of happiness,” Htet told Missosology.

After coming out, Zin Htet posted a photo collage to Instagram with the rainbow pride flag splashed across with the word “Proud.”

Despite Zin Htet having to return to a country that condemns her sexuality, she told Glamour that she hopes her act of bravery will allow not only more Burmese people to open up, but also inspire other beauty pageant contestants.

Last year, Miss Universe had its first-ever trans contestant heralding from Spain, and this year the winners of Miss America, Miss USA, and Miss Teen USA were all black women.

