Miss Universe Malaysia Jane Teoh reveals a competition costume inspired by traditional Malay boat

Jane Teoh’s costume is inspired by traditional Malay boats. Instagram account of Jane Teoh

Just when we thought it would be hard to top the nasi lemak costume donned by Miss Universe Malaysia 2017 Samantha Katie James last year, pageant organisers have again stunned the internet with another one-of-a-kind creation.

In an Instagram post on Thurs (Nov 15), reigning Miss Universe Malaysia 2018 Jane Teoh revealed that her national costume for this year’s Miss Universe competition is inspired by the bangauu perau, a traditional Malay boat used for fishing.

Teoh, who will wear the unique design at the pageant in Bangkok on Dec 17, said the dress was designed by Salleh Hamid.

“It’s inspired by Bangau Perahu from Terengganu. It’s iconic and rich in Malay culture, making it uniquely Malaysian. Definitely feeling strong, bold and confident donning it,” she wrote.

According to New Straits Times, Salleh took six months to design the intricate costume.

Reactions to Teoh’s costume were mixed, with some praising the dress for highlighting Malaysia’s rich culture, and other expressing doubts about how it looks.

One Facebook user Tevaneea Seelan responded to a Miss Universe Malaysia page post saying: ” Top half really nice but as you go down it feels bit unfinished..those frills don’t really scream ocean warrior queen as the top”.

Others such as Instagram users @effendi2124 and @davin_japin commented on Teoh’s photo, describing her look as “smart” and “stunning”.