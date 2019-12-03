What 13 Miss Universe contestants look like without makeup

caption Miss Poland took a makeup-free headshot. source Miss Universe

The 2019 Miss Universe pageant is being held this year at the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ahead of the pageant, numerous contestants took makeup-free photos that show their natural beauty.

Contestants from Ireland, South Africa, and Chile have all participated.

The 2019 Miss Universe pageant airs Sunday December 8 at 7 p.m. ET on FOX.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

On Sunday December 8, 90 women from around the globe will compete for the coveted Miss Universe title. The show will air on FOX at 7 p.m. EST.

Ahead of the pageant, numerous contestants have shared a glimpse at what they look like without makeup. And through their makeup-free headshots, you can see just how equally stunning their natural beauty is compared to their onstage glam.

Here’s a look at 13 Miss Universe contestants without makeup.

Iana Tickle Garcia is representing Jamaica.

caption Iana Tickle Garcia is 19 years old. source Miss Universe

The 19-year-old contestant is a pianist and martial artist. She also founded an organization called “Crochet for Charity,” which sells handmade earrings to raise money for those in need.

Gunzaya Bat-Erdene is representing Mongolia.

caption Gunzaya Bat-Erdene is 25 years old. source Miss Universe

As a 25-year-old contestant of the Miss Universe pageant, Bat-Erden hopes to advocate for women’s rights and encourage girls to speak their minds. She’s also not afraid to go makeup-free, like she did in July when she shared a makeup-free workout selfie.

Sissie Luo is representing Guam.

caption Sissie Luo is 18 years old. source Miss Universe

According to the Miss Universe website, Luo will compete as the “first full Chinese Miss Universe Guam.” The 18-year-old hopes to inspire “all multicultural children growing up in Guam’s diverse society.”

Fionnghuala O’Reilly is representing Ireland.

caption Fionnghuala O’Reilly is 26 years old. source Miss Universe

In addition to being a pageant contestant, O’Reilly also works for NASA as a director for its International Space Apps Challenge. The 26-year-old’s current goal is to empower women to succeed in male-dominated fields, like coding and science.

Zozibini Tunzi is representing South Africa.

caption Zozibini Tunzi is 26 years old. source Miss Universe

Tunzi, a 26-year-old contestant, is passionate about ending gender-based violence and stereotypes. She’s also an advocate for natural beauty, according to the Miss Universe website.

Tarea Sturrup is representing the Bahamas.

caption Tarea Sturrup is 24 years old. source Miss Universe

The 24-year-old’s goal through the Miss Universe pageant is to help others in the Bahamas “establish opportunities, cultivate talent, and improve the quality of life.”

On November 16, Sturrup also got candid on Instagram with a barefaced selfie. In the caption, she wrote: “Hiding behind the images we’ve created for ourselves, as women, is easy; but it is so important to come to terms with your natural beauty.”

Teresa Ruglio is representing Malta.

caption Teresa Ruglio is 22 years old. source Miss Universe

Ruglio is a 22-year-old contestant who works as a volunteer at schools. According to the Miss Universe website, she’s also interested in nature, meditation, reading, and playing the guitar.

Gabriela Clesca Vallejo is representing Haiti.

caption Gabriela Clesca Vallejo is 26 years old. source Miss Universe

Vallejo is a trained dancer, charity founder, volunteer, and graduate of Ottawa University. The 26-year-old aims to become a global ambassador, author, and politician.

Geraldine Gonzalez is representing Chile.

caption Geraldine Gonzalez is 20 years old. source Miss Universe

At 20 years old, Gonzalez serves as a lawyer and volunteer firefighter. She also works with two organizations, the second of which she founded: the Santa Clara HIV Foundation and Head of Household.

Tako Adamia is representing Georgia.

caption Tako Adamia is 25 years old. source Miss Universe

The 25-year-old contestant frequently works with the youth of her country to share the importance of education. She’s also described on the Miss Universe website as an “informal ambassador for peace.”

Olga Bulawa is representing Poland.

caption Olga Bulawa is 28 years old. source Miss Universe

Bulawa is a 28-year-old pageant contestant and flight attendant who’s traveled to more than 30 countries. She’s particularly passionate about law, and hopes to “start a program which will offer free legal advice to empower women in her country.”

Bebiana Mangal is representing Saint Lucia.

caption Bebiana Mangal is 23 years old. source Miss Universe

At 23-years-old, Mangal works as a volunteer for the Saint Lucia National Trust for Climate Change. She’s also created a feeding program for the homeless.

Sella Sharlin is representing Israel.

caption Sella Sharlin is 23 years old. source Miss Universe

23-year-old Sharlin previously spent three years in the army, and now volunteers with the Olympic Committee. As a professional triathlete, she also believes that “sports shape your mind and body, and give you the best tools for life,” according to the Miss Universe website.