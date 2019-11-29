Behind-the-scenes photos show how Miss Universe 2019 contestants get ready for the world-famous pageant

caption Julia Horta, also known as Miss Brazil, stands in between racks of sparkling gowns. source Benjamin Askinas/Miss Universe

The 2019 Miss Universe pageant is being held this year at the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ahead of the pageant, some contestants gathered in Atlanta on Thursday to meet one another and complete their registration forms.

While there, they also participated in outfit fittings in preparation of the big night.

The 2019 Miss Universe pageant airs Sunday December 8 at 7 p.m. ET on FOX.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

It takes a lot of work to compete in a Miss Universe pageant.

Not only do contestants follow strict diets and exercise routines to prepare, but they also must arrive at the pageant early to get fitted for their outfits and meet their fellow participants. On Thursday, some of this year’s contestants did just that when they arrived in Atlanta, Georgia, where the event is taking place.

Here are 15 behind-the-scenes photos that show them preparing for the big event.

Shanel Ifill is representing Barbados in this year’s pageant.

caption Shanel Ifil, also known as Miss Barbados, gets her makeup done on Thursday. source Benjamin Askinas/Miss Universe

On Thursday, she sat in the makeup chair while wearing her “Miss Barbados” sash.

Julia Horta is representing Brazil in the contest.

caption Miss Brazil stands in between racks of sparkling gowns. source Benjamin Askinas/Miss Universe

Ahead of the pageant, she visited Atlanta, Georgia, and got fitted for her onstage looks.

At one point, she donned an aqua-blue dress.

caption Julia Horta attends a dress fitting in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday. source Benjamin Askinas/Miss Universe

The dress was seemingly sparkly, though she mysteriously covered it with a semi-sheer shawl.

Contestants like Kadejah Bodden, from the Cayman Islands, had their onstage hairstyles done.

caption Kadejah Bodden gets her hair done ahead of the Miss Universe pageant. source Benjamin Askinas/Miss Universe

Miss Cayman Islands wore her hair in a ponytail.

Miss Egypt, whose real name is Diana Hamed, posed in a beaded dress with fringe details during her fitting.

caption Diana Hamed poses in a dress and her “Miss Egypt” sash. source Benjamin Askinas/Miss Universe

The contestant donned a baby-pink dress with long sleeves, a plunging neckline, and beaded fringe. She also wore her “Miss Egypt” sash.

Sissie Luo from Guam smiled at her reflection in a vanity mirror for a photo.

caption Miss Guam, or Sissie Luo, has a makeup practice run on Thursday. source Benjamin Askinas/Miss Universe

Miss Guam wore a shiny pink dress and her sash while getting her makeup done on Thursday.

Contestant Birta Abiba Þórhallsdóttir is representing Iceland.

caption Miss Iceland is photographed attaching an earring on Thursday. source Benjamin Askinas/Miss Universe

After arriving in Atlanta, Miss Iceland donned a white dress with gold beaded detailing.

Indonesia’s Frederika Cull prepared for the pageant in her makeup chair.

caption Frederika Cull sits at her vanity in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday. source Benjamin Askinas/Miss Universe

While checking out her makeup, Miss Indonesia wore a red dress with white panels.

Miss Malta, or Teresa Ruglio, also got fitted for her pageant gowns on Thursday.

caption Teresa Ruglio poses for a picture in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday. source Benjamin Askinas/Miss Universe

She tried on a semi-sheer red dress with long sleeves and studded details.

Gunzaya Bat-Erdene from Mongolia had a professional help her with her makeup.

caption Gunzaya Bat-Erdene, or Miss Mongolia, gets her makeup done on Thursday. source Benjamin Askinas/Miss Universe

Her makeup look included bronzed cheeks, light-pink lipstick, neutral eye shadow, and defined eyebrows.

Sharon Pieksma, or Miss Netherlands, seems ready for the 2019 pageant.

caption Sharon Pieksma from The Netherlands visited Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday. source Benjamin Askinas/Miss Universe

She posed for a photograph while wearing a green dress that had two triangular cutouts across the waist.

Saint Lucia representative Bebiana Mangal rocked a neon suit on Thursday.

caption Miss Saint Lucia gets her makeup done ahead of the 2019 Miss Universe pageant. source Benjamin Askinas/Miss Universe

She wore the outfit while getting her makeup done.

Miss South Africa, or Zozibini Tunzi, looked fierce as she posed in-between dresses.

caption Zozibini Tunzi is representing South Africa. source Benjamin Askinas/Miss Universe

During her fitting, Miss South Africa wore a sleeveless black top, high-waisted denim jeans, and a matching jacket.

Some contestants, like Miss USA and Miss Iceland, stuck together.

caption Cheslie Kryst, also known as Miss USA, picks out jewelry for the pageant. source Benjamin Askinas/Miss Universe

Both women looked stunning. Cheslie Kryst from the USA wore a sparkling jumpsuit, while Miss Iceland opted for a white minidress.

Miss USA, or Cheslie Kryst, gave fans a sneak peak at the swimsuits that will be featured in this year’s show.

caption Cheslie Kryst stands in front of neon swimsuits in Atlanta, Georgia. source Benjamin Askinas/Miss Universe

Based on this photograph, it’s safe to say we’ll see neon swimsuits during this year’s show.

The 2019 Miss Universe pageant airs Sunday December 8 at 7 p.m. ET on FOX.