Miss Universe Singapore reveals her pageant gown features an image of Trump and Kim Jong-Un shaking hands and people are confused

By
Kelly McLaughlin, Insider
-
MIss Universe Singapore

caption
MIss Universe Singapore
source
The New Paper

  • Miss Universe Singapore 2018 winner Zahra Khanum will wear a dress honoring the US-North Korea summit at this year’s pageant.
  • The dress shows two arms shaking hands, representing President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
  • The designer of the dress Moe Kasim said the dress represented a theme of “World Peace,” but people on social media were confused.

Miss Universe Singapore 2018 winner Zahra Khanum has revealed the gown shelll be wearing for the upcoming pageant next month – and it’s an ode to President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

In video released by The New Paper, Khanum revealed that her dress opens wide to show the skyline of Singapore with an image of two people shaking hands above it, with one arm wearing the North Korean Flag and the other wearing an American flag.

The bodice features a nude material attached to white dove wings.

While the designer of the dress Moe Kasim said the dress represented a theme of “World Peace,” many people were confused by the dress.

Khanum, however, told The New Paper that the dress had a “very serene and calming effect.”

Read more: Miss Universe is helping women learn how to protect themselves and she was inspired by her her own violent carjacking experience

The dress is a nod to the US-North Korea summit, where Trump and Kim met in Singapore last year, and Khanum said the dress absolutely embodies “the essence of world peace.”

“My first impression of the costume was that it looked absolutely angelic and it truly did embody the essence of world peace,” she said. “It definitely represents something we all need, which is to promote a sense of unity and friendship, rather than hatred and anger.”

Trump owned the Miss Universe contest between 1996 and 2015.

This year’s contest takes place in Bangkok, Thailand, on December 17.