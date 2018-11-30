Miss Universe Singapore reveals her pageant gown features an image of Trump and Kim Jong-Un shaking hands and people are confused

caption MIss Universe Singapore source The New Paper

Miss Universe Singapore 2018 winner Zahra Khanum will wear a dress honoring the US-North Korea summit at this year’s pageant.

The dress shows two arms shaking hands, representing President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

The designer of the dress Moe Kasim said the dress represented a theme of “World Peace,” but people on social media were confused.

In video released by The New Paper, Khanum revealed that her dress opens wide to show the skyline of Singapore with an image of two people shaking hands above it, with one arm wearing the North Korean Flag and the other wearing an American flag.

The bodice features a nude material attached to white dove wings.

While the designer of the dress Moe Kasim said the dress represented a theme of “World Peace,” many people were confused by the dress.

Miss Singapore's national costume entry at Miss Universe? A Trump-Kim Summit dress. Trump doesn't own Miss Universe anymore, miss. #worldpeace https://t.co/yzjeWgXiaQ pic.twitter.com/BWICjFY7qx — Jeyup S Kwaak (@kwaakreports) November 29, 2018

So apparently I’ve lived to see the day where my country puts a North Korean flag in its Miss Universe dress entry. That’s not even the worst part… #singapore #fashionista https://t.co/5PGiEH6VzN — Jiahui Cai (@ipoop_rainbows) November 29, 2018

What has this dress to do with SG, why we promoting for North Korea? Better to have LKY face printed on the dress! Designer of Miss Universe Singapore’s controversial Trump-Kim costume defends dress https://t.co/qcdPGotbNs via @ChannelNewsAsia — Les Chander (@LesChander1) November 30, 2018

Singaporeans: Our country has deep-rooted cultures we can be proud of, and not a soulless colorless city-state.



Me:https://t.co/oLq4C2qeHa — Lim Wei Jiet (@limweijiet) November 29, 2018

This Trump-Kim summit inspired Miss Universe Singapore national costume really is quite something pic.twitter.com/PhmYERn7Ac — Peter Hoskins (@PeterHoskinsTV) November 29, 2018

The Singapore dress for Miss Universe looks like we stole it off the wall of a taco restaurant that gives you diarrhoea. — Sam See (@MrSamSee) November 29, 2018

Miss Singapore Universe’s costume looks so uninspired. It’s embarrassing. Who came up with that design? Why are we still milking the Trump-Kim Summit which achieved NOTHING? — Mezame | Singapore (@theartofmezame) November 29, 2018

Khanum, however, told The New Paper that the dress had a “very serene and calming effect.”

The dress is a nod to the US-North Korea summit, where Trump and Kim met in Singapore last year, and Khanum said the dress absolutely embodies “the essence of world peace.”

“My first impression of the costume was that it looked absolutely angelic and it truly did embody the essence of world peace,” she said. “It definitely represents something we all need, which is to promote a sense of unity and friendship, rather than hatred and anger.”

Trump owned the Miss Universe contest between 1996 and 2015.

This year’s contest takes place in Bangkok, Thailand, on December 17.