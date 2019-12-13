Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi looked like royalty in a glitter-covered suit with an animal-print shirt

caption Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi. source Benjamin Askinas/Miss Universe

Zozibini Tunzi from South Africa was named Miss Universe 2019 on Sunday.

Five days after being crowned, Tunzi wore a showstopping outfit that included an animal-print top underneath a gold pantsuit.

The outfit retails for more than $1,390.

Since winning the pageant, she has also been photographed wearing an elegant white dress, black tights, and silver heels.

The activist and pageant winner has since embarked on a press tour in New York City, wearing one showstopping outfit after another.

On Thursday, she donned a pantsuit covered in gold glitter while walking around the city. She also wore shiny black pumps, and a black-and-white animal-print top underneath her blazer.

The suit was designed by Ramy Brook, and retails for $990 (the jacket costs $595, and the pants cost $395.)

caption Zozibini Tunzi poses in New York City on Thursday. source Patricia Schlein/Star Max/Getty images

On Instagram, Tunzi shared another look at her sparkling outfit, in which she’s also seen wearing a fuzzy black jacket. It was designed by Istanbul-based brand N’Onat, and retails for $400.

N’Onat uses faux fur on all its designs, which it says are entirely cruelty-free.

Prior to wearing the golden pantsuit, Tunzi donned an elegant white dress while visiting the SiriusXM Studios in New York City on Wednesday. She paired the button-up piece with black tights and silver heels, as well as her Miss Universe crown.

caption Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi visits SiriusXM on Wednesday. source Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Tunzi made history after being named Miss Universe on Sunday

Not only is she the first black woman from South Africa to take home the crown, but she also became the fourth woman of color to win a major pageant title in 2019. Cheslie Kryst is Miss USA 2019, Nia Franklin is Miss America 2019, and Kaliegh Garris is Miss Teen USA 2019.

Tunzi, Kryst, and Garris also made history by wearing their natural hairstyles while being crowned.

Previously speaking to Insider’s Anneta Konstantinides, Tunzi shared her feelings on becoming the first Miss Universe titleholder to win while wearing natural afro-textured hair. According to the pageant winner, she was initially told to wear a wig, but chose not to as she believes “beauty does not look one certain way.”

“It was so strange because even a lot of people I knew, people that were my friends, were like, ‘Sis, we love you, but we’re just saying, maybe you should put on a wig or buy a weave,'” Tunzi said.

“I was like, ‘No, you know what, I’m going to do it the way I am, because I’ve been with my natural hair for the past three years,”‘ she continued. “I don’t see why I should change it just because I’m stepping into another platform.”