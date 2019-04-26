What 11 Miss USA 2019 contestants look like with little to no makeup

By
Daniel Boan, Insider
-
Madeleine Overby is this year's Miss Mississippi.

caption
Madeleine Overby is this year’s Miss Mississippi.
source
The Miss Universe Organization and Madeleine Overby/Instagram

Miss USA contestants are known for their glamorous evening gowns and stunning hair and makeup looks, but the contestants are just as pageant-worthy with little to no makeup on.

Many of the contestants have shared more casual makeup looks on Instagram, showing that they’re just as comfortable wearing minimal makeup as they are wearing a full face of product on stage.

Ahead of this year’s pageant on May 2, here’s what 11 of the 2019 Miss USA contestants look like with little to no makeup, along with some interesting facts provided to INSIDER by The Miss Universe Organization.

Kelly O’Grady is competing as this year’s Miss Massachusetts. She shared a makeup-free selfie in March.

caption
Kelly O’Grady is this year’s Miss Massachusetts.
source
The Miss Universe Organization and Kelly O’Grady/Instagram

The 28-year-old shared a selfie during a dentist appointment on Instagram.

“No makeup today to give my skin a break,” she wrote in the caption.

O’Grady double-majored in social studies and East Asian studies at Harvard University and currently works as a management consultant.

This year’s Miss Maryland, Mariela Pepin, went for a low-key look on Instagram in February.

caption
Mariela Pepin is this year’s Miss Maryland.
source
The Miss Universe Organization and Mariela Pepin/Instagram

When a person commented “I love you with little to no makeup,” Pepin responded by writing: “that’s how I feel most comfortable too!”

The 23-year-old says her biggest goal in life is to travel the world to help those in need. She recently went on a mission trip to Puerto Rico to help those affected by Hurricane Maria.

JoEllen Walters of Alaska shared a natural makeup look with her followers in January 2017.

caption
JoEllen Walters is this year’s Miss Alaska.
source
The Miss Universe Organization and JoEllen Walters/Instagram

The 25-year-old is currently a first-grade teacher. She shared the selfie during her first week at her new school.

Miss Delaware, Jolisa Copeman, went makeup-free for an Instagram video in April.

caption
Jolisa Copeman is this year’s Miss Delaware.
source
The Miss Universe Organization and Jolisa Copeman/Instagram

Copeman shared the video on Instagram with hashtag “#nomakeup.” She holds a master’s degree in entrepreneurship and design and currently works as a landscape designer.

Lexie Elston of Maine shared a photo of her casual beach look in January 2018.

caption
Lexie Elston is this year’s Miss Maine.
source
Lexi Elston/Instagram

“When you get accepted into a new university and get new wheels in one day,” she captioned the casual look.

The 23-year-old is currently a full-time student studying environmental science.

Madeleine Overby, this year’s Miss Mississippi, shared a no-makeup selfie in April.

Madeleine Overby is this year's Miss Mississippi.

caption
Madeleine Overby is this year’s Miss Mississippi.
source
The Miss Universe Organization and Madeleine Overby/Instagram

“Feeling like no makeup is the new makeup,” she captioned the post.

The 21-year-old is a former NFL cheerleader for the New Orleans Saints, and plans to get her master’s degree in nursing.

Lex Najarian is representing Nebraska this year, and posted a gym photo in March.

caption
Lex Najarian is this year’s Miss Nebraska.
source
The Miss Universe Organization and Lex Najarian/Instagram

The 25-year-old often posts about her workouts on Instagram. She’s also an advocate for Lyme Disease awareness and education.

This year’s Miss Nevada, Tianna Tuamoheloa, shared a “#nomakeup” photo in February 2018.

caption
Tianna Tuamoheloa is this year’s Miss Nevada.
source
The Miss Universe Organization and Tianna Tuamoheloa/Instagram

According to Miss USA, the 26-year-old is making history as the first woman of Samoan descent to compete in the pageant.

Natalie Elaine is representing Oregon in this year’s pageant. She went with a natural makeup look for an Instagram photo in September 2018.

caption
Natalie Elaine is this year’s Miss Oregon.
source
The Miss Universe Organization and Natalie Tonneson/Instagram

The 28-year-old currently works at the Nike World Headquarters and is also a fitness model and instructor.

This year’s Miss Utah, Amanda Renée Giroux, went for a low-key look during a flight in December 2018.

caption
Amanda Renée Giroux is this year’s Miss Utah.
source
The Miss Universe Organization and Amanda Renée Giroux/Instagram

“It’s all fun and games until you hit a wall 23 hours of travel later,” she wrote in the caption.

The 23-year-old recently graduated from Ohio University with an honors degree in marketing and retail merchandising.

Alice Magoto, this year’s Miss Ohio, shared a behind the scenes look of a photo shoot in April.

caption
Alice Magoto is this year’s Miss Ohio.
source
Donald Kravitz/Getty Images and Alice Magoto/Instagram

She wrote in the caption that the photo was “no photoshop and filter free.”

According to Miss USA, the 21-year-old began lobbying with the Eating Disorder Coalition in 2016, and she doesn’t alter or edit any photos she shares on Instagram.

Read more: 37 showstopping looks from the Miss USA pageant over the years