Miss USA Cheslie Kryst wore a Statue of Liberty dress that looked like something straight out of ‘Miss Congeniality’ to compete in Miss Universe 2019

- Miss USA Cheslie Kryst wore an ensemble inspired by the Statue of Liberty during the Miss Universe National Costume Show.
- Her outfit looked strikingly similar to the dress Sandra Bullock wore in the film “Miss Congeniality,” in which she plays an FBI agent who went undercover as a pageant queen.
- Kryst told the New York Post that her outfit paid homage to Lady Liberty, Lady Justice, Rosie the Riveter, and Maya Angelou.
From a soccer uniform to a cannabis leaf, there were plenty of showstopping national costumes during the Miss Universe preliminaries this weekend.
But some eagle-eyed fans may have noticed that Miss USA Cheslie Kryst‘s national costume looked very similar to another famous pageant moment.
Kryst, 28, looked like a golden Statue of Liberty thanks to her torch and crown, which shot confetti.
The look was strikingly similar to the ensemble Sandra Bullock wore in the 2000 hit film “Miss Congeniality,” in which she plays an FBI agent who goes undercover as a pageant queen.
During the finals of the Miss United States pageant in the film, Bullock and her fellow pageant queens wear Lady Liberty outfits complete with crowns and torches.
While Kryst’s national costume for the Miss Universe pageant wasn’t inspired by Gracie Hart (Bullock’s character), it did pay homage to quite a few powerful women.
Miss USA told the New York Post that her costume, which was designed by Martin Izquierdo, has references to Rosie the Riveter, Maya Angelou, Lady Justice, and Lady Liberty (of course).
“I wanted to think of a way to combine several iconic American women into one costume,” Kryst said.
Rosie the Riveter, a cultural icon of World War II, inspired Kryst’s headband and gown, the latter of which was made from denim and painted gold.
“She represents power and empowerment and how women contribute to society,” Kryst told the Post.
Kryst said her massive wings were inspired by Angelou’s autobiography “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” and symbolized “creativity and authenticity.”
Kryst told the Post that her costume made her “feel powerful.”
“It’s pretty, but it means something,” she said. “I get to wear a dress, and all of a sudden we’re talking about the history of the Statue of Liberty and Lady Justice.”
